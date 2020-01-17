After missing all of last season with an Achilles injury, it's taken Missouri Southern's Christian Bundy longer than expected to get back into the basketball swing of things.
"It's harder than I expected," he said Thursday night after the Lions' 77-63 victory at Lincoln. "I read up a lot on the Achilles injury and coming back. They said it was tough, but I didn't think it was going to be that tough."
What's been the hardest part?
"Just getting the strength back really," Bundy replied. "The flexibility wasn't a problem with the boot I had on, but working with Neely (Burkhart) in the training room and working with Stephen (Kim, sports medicine assistant), they helped me out strength-wise."
For Bundy, 6-foot-5 sophomore from Nixa, his contributions on the court have improved as he's gotten into better basketball shape. He grabbed four rebounds in eight minutes against Lincoln and was part of a big second-half performance from the Lion bench.
"I thought he was a lot more active in the second half," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Getting his hands on basketballs, diving in front of our bench (for a loose ball), he was a lot better in the second half for us, and we needed it because we didn't have anything coming off the bench in the first half.
"He's getting in better shape. I don't know if he's trusting his foot a little bit more. He's playing at a better pace than what he started the year at. He's flying around. He's worrying about the things that should matter to him right now with the personnel that we have, and that's rebounding and defending. When he can finish layups around the basket when he gets dump-offs, that's what we need him to do. He's doing a lot better job of it."
Bundy also has been aided by going against the 6-9 Cam Martin and 6-10 Ted Brown during practice.
"They are the best bigs in the league," he said. "Going against them, I have my work cut out for me, but it's made it easier coming into games."
Martin had 22 points and 11 rebounds — his seventh double-double this season and 27th in the last two seasons — against Lincoln, and senior guards Elyjah Clark and Kinzer Lambert added 18 and 16 points, respectively.
The No. 10 Lions (14-2, 7-0 MIAA) take a seven-game winning streak into this afternoon's game at Central Missouri.
The Mules (6-9, 1-5) have lost four in a row after Wednesday night's 68-57 home loss to Pittsburg State, but their lone league victory was against No. 2 Northwest Missouri 72-60 last Dec. 9.
"They have the talent," Boschee said. "Matt Wilkinson and Gaven Pinkley have been good (combining for 23 points per game). Pinkley is more of a 4 who plays the 5 for them. We have to make sure he doesn't get loose on the 3-point line.
"Again we have the size advantage and strength advantage inside. It's always a tough place to play. They are going to run a ton of sets. They are going to mix up man and zone (defenses) against us, so we have to be prepared for that."
Mules junior guard Koray Gilbert, who averages 4.6 points, played his freshman year at Missouri Southern. He started the first 18 games of the season and averaged 5.1 points in 19.8 minutes. Last year at South Plains (Texas ) CC, he helped the Texans to a 28-6 record and semifinal appearance in the NJCAA Tournament.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (14-2, 7-0 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.3
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 9.1
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.6
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.8
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.6
Cent. Missouri (6-9, 1-5 MIAA)
F Matt Wilkinson, 6-6 sr. 8.8
F Gaven Pinkley, 6-9 so. 14.6
G Koray Gilbert, 6-4 jr. 4.6
G Kendale Hampton, 6-3 sr. 10.5
G Daniel Farris, 6-1 jr. 6.7
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3 p.m.
Site: UCM Multipurpose Building, Warrensburg
Last game: MSSU 77, Lincoln 63; Pittsburg State 68, UCM 57
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (115-55). Doug Karleskint, 10th year at UCM (100-67).
Series: Central Missouri leads 38-28 after MSSU's 65-55 home victory on Jan. 10, 2019. The Lions are 10-20 on the road against the Mules.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 2:45 p.m.
