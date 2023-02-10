They call those who get an extra year or two in college a super senior a lot of times.
Christian Bundy, in his sixth season on the hardwood at Missouri Southern State University, fits that classification.
Bundy was a role player off the bench as a freshman and then got a medical redshirt after an Achilles' heel injury to begin his sophomore season. Then, he was awarded the extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19-affected season as well.
What has come from being a super senior? A super experience playing with a lot of teammates and under plenty of coaches, he said.
Bundy rattled off just a small portion of the guys he's played alongside like: CJ Carr, LJ Ross, Elyjah Clark, Kinzer Lambert, Parker Jennings, Cam Martin, Stan Scott and RJ Smith. But there are many more that the 6-foot-5 220-pound forward crossed paths with.
"I've played with a lot of great guys," Bundy said. "It's nice to be able to say I did that."
Head Coach Sam McMahon has been a big part of Bundy's career. From helping with the recruiting process to being on Jeff Boschee's staff during most of his first five seasons, he's seen a lot of the young man.
"He's a good player but even better person," McMahon said. "He's very coachable. You can coach him hard and he'll come back the next day and do what you're saying. He's kind of a pillar of our program, a pillar of our community."
Part of what comes with being a veteran is additional knowledge. The Nixa graduate has had plenty of opportunities to pick the brains of talented players and coaches.
One player that stands out is Carr.
"My freshman year, having CJ as my point guard and as our team captain it just showed me a lot about hard work and dedication," Bundy said.
He added that Carr was always in the gym working on his craft.
"I think that kid's hands were probably the size of my palm and he had that basketball on a string. So that just goes to show how hard he worked."
Family tradition
Building bonds and gathering knowledge about the game has been a big part of enjoying his experience in Joplin for Bundy. But, he noted that there is something still tugging at him about winning big games. His brother and uncle both picked up national championships in college and he wants to join the family championship tree.
"More than anything, I want to win a conference championship," he said. "And then of course I want to win a national championship. ... Only one without one that's played college ball."
Christian's brother, Kameron, won a Division II national championship with the Drury Panthers during his freshman year. Bundy's uncle got his national championship at Evangel University.
"Unfortunately, though, we've always been close to saying we've accomplished something like a championship," Bundy said. "It sucks, but it doesn't ruin my mood or how I feel about my career. I want to win something. But just the memories I've built with those guys — that's enough in itself."
Bus rides and stays in hotel rooms are things that Bundy said he will always remember with his peers over the past six years. He noted that he still talks with a lot of those former players who have since graduated and begun their lives after college. Things like calling them on the phone and seeing life updates — such as having a baby, are just part of why he considers them family.
"It's everything to me," Bundy said about the brotherhood he's developed at MSSU. "I've got three brothers of my own but it's a different kind of bond."
'Good luck out there'
Bundy says the atmosphere on game day is another part of what has made being a college basketball player enjoyable.
"Just to see the same familiar faces up there (in the stands) and they're like: 'Hey, good luck out there,'" Bundy specified.
The process of Bundy coming to MSSU began when coach McMahon, then assistant of former Lion head coach Jeff Boschee, came to watch the Nixa grad play in the Blue And Gold Tournament at Missouri State University in Springfield.
"I thought he was really talented but the funny thing is I thought, 'I don't know if he plays hard enough,'" McMahon said. "Then he gets to campus and that's all he does is play hard."
At the time, Bundy wasn't interested in Joplin. He said Southern wasn't on his radar. After talking with his brother and hearing about a big game Kameron had against MSSU one time, he said he was not feeling it. But then his mom convinced him to go on a visit. So, he did. And it changed everything.
Bundy recalled watching Clark feed the ball to Lambert on a cut into the lane and seeing Lambert take one dribble and throw down a dunk against Pittsburg State University.
"I remember coming back on a visit that summer and I committed that day," he said.
Throughout college, Bundy has learned how to manage his time wisely, to be reliable and be someone who can be counted on. In his sixth year, he's taking full advantage of those things to help him in his future. He said that Coach McMahon has instilled a lot of that into him this season and a few words from his mentor have stood out.
"One day you're going to have kids that depend on you. You're going to have a wife that depends on you," Bundy said. "'Even on sick days.' Is what he says a lot. You can't just lay in bed and not go to practice. You can't just lay in bed and not go to work. You have bills to pay."
McMahon added that Bundy provides great energy and helps everyone around him get better.
"He's a perfect teammate," McMahon stated.
Everything has come full circle over the course of the past six years for the big man. After watching and learning from multiple different leaders and different styles of captains, and seeing those different teams, now Bundy has the chance to captain a squad.
"I feel like I've earned it," Bundy said of his captain role. "I've never been the best player on the team, ever. But, I've always been a good player."
He had some thoughts on what a person has to do to be a leader.
"If you're going to tell somebody to do something you have to be able to do it yourself first. ... It starts with me. It means a lot to be in this position."
Being in Joplin has been a pleasant surprise for him in terms of what he expected it to be like.
"I never thought I would enjoy Joplin as much as I do," Bundy said. "The community's great. The support is great."
He also said it's nice to have people recognize him in public. He also wants to thank everyone who's been a part of his career. That isn't limited to head coaches and teammates. Bundy rattled off multiple assistant coaches who have since left MSSU and even custodians, coaches of other teams and other staff.
"I'm just so thankful for everybody," Bundy said. "Everybody I've met has impacted my basketball career — my life — just in a positive way."
BUNDY'S BUNCH
Bundy is averaging 9.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds for fourth and second on the team, respectively.
He's helped lead the Lions to a 14-9 record overall and 10-7 in conference play. Southern will travel to Pittsburg State to play the Gorillas at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The last meeting saw MSSU win big at home 84-63.
