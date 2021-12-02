The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team tallied a whopping nine offensive rebounds on Thursday night.
The last proved to be the biggest.
With 0.4 seconds left on the clock, Christian Bundy tipped in a shot from Winston Dessesow that was just off the mark as Missouri Southern (4-3, 1-0 MIAA) earned a thrilling 77-75 victory over Central Oklahoma to open MIAA inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
“We drew it up for Winston and we just wanted to get him into the paint,” Boschee said. “They did a pretty good job of guarding it. Winston fumbled it a little bit, but still at least got it on the rim. We told our guys, ‘No matter what happens, make sure we get to the offensive rebounds.’ We wanted to put pressure on the referees to make the call. That is something we stress everyday is getting to the offensive boards.
“Bundy made a heck of a play and Winston’s ability to get into the paint to put pressure on the defense that (led) to the tip-in was nice.”
Bundy did not envision himself coming up with the game-winner when Boschee drew up the play in the huddle.
“I was expecting Winston to finish the layup or get a foul call,” the Nixa product said. “The refs are not going to call that, so I just had to be in the right spot at the right time. I threw my hand up there. Honestly, I didn’t think I touched the ball, but it ended up going in and I was on the floor tackled by my teammates.”
Bundy’s tip-in completed a big comeback for the Lions who trailed by as many as 13 points in the ballgame and 42-35 at the break.
MSSU just never went away throughout the night.
The Lions opened the second half on a 12-6 run to slice the deficit to 48-47 after Bundy knocked down a trey with 12:23 to go in regulation. The Bronchos countered with a 14-10 burst to take a 62-57 lead when Cam Givens connected from 3 and 70-65 after a pair of freebies from Callen Haydon.
But MSSU responded with a 10-2 run punctuated by a three-point play from Bundy with 49 ticks left on the clock. With 11 seconds remaining, UCO tied the margin at 75-75 thanks to a three-point play from Jaden Wells.
And then Bundy’s tip happened.
Alex Jones led all Lion scorers with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Dessesow and Martin Macenis added 13 points apiece, while Bundy chipped in 12.
Stan Scott rounded out MSSU in double figures with 12 points.
“It’s huge because we No. 1 are without our leading scorer and rebounder in (RJ Smith),” Boshcee said. “I think it gives our guys a lot of confidence. It lets them understand even without him we can still do some things and accomplish some things. I thought Alex was really good. That was probably the best game he played all year. He was able to score it. He made some big-time plays.
“I thought Lawson (Jenkins) was a little bit under the weather. He has been out of practice a couple of days, but he was able to come in and do some good things for us as well. Defensively, I’m so proud of our guys. For UCO to go from 57% (in the first half) and to only allow 33% (in the second) from the field was pretty special.”
Givens paced the Bronchos (4-2, 0-1 MIAA) with a game-high 30 points. He hit 12 of 19 shots, 3 of 7 from 3 and 3 of 4 from the foul line.
MSSU hosts Newman at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“RJ probably won’t be back until the end of December, so just to have guys step up like Martin, Ndongo (Ndaw) and Tyriqe (Jackson) came off the bench,” Bundy said. “Lawson stepped up big. Winston stepped up big. It has been huge for us to connect on the offensive and defensive ends, play together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.