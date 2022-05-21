CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It was just a year ago that Carl Junction’s girls soccer team was left standing on the sidelines in shock and disbelief as Webb City celebrated a district championship win following an epic penalty-kick shootout at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho.
But this year, Carl Junction was the one celebrating.
And the victim was Branson as the second-seeded Bulldogs knocked off the top-seeded Pirates 1-0 in the Class 3 District 6 title game on Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium.
Carl Junction (21-5) are district champions for the first time since 2019. The Bulldogs will play host to Glendale next Saturday in a state quarterfinal contest.
“It’s amazing,” Carl Junction junior midfielder Hannah Franks said. “We made it here last year and we lost in PKs. It was really devastating. I think that gave us more motivation to win it this year.”
The revenge tour is complete.
“This year, it was redemption for us,” Bulldogs coach Ed Miller said. “We watched the other team carry it away and we wanted that feeling. It’s bittersweet for these girls. They’ve won a district and they went to sectionals. We don’t have sectionals, so this team has not been to the quarterfinals. Now, they have gone further than they have ever gone too, which is an accomplishment for them as well.”
This year’s district finals had many similarities to last spring’s district championship game.
It was a knockdown, drag-out fight. Offense was at a premium as both teams clamped down defensively.
And as the clocked winded down in the second half, overtime and perhaps another dreaded PK shootout loomed for Carl Junction.
Enter Franks and Lauren Burgess.
Down to the 77th minute in regulation, it was seemingly desperation time as Franks got the ball on Branson’s side of the field, looking to make something happen for the Bulldogs.
Franks booted a line drive kick downfield and connected with a wide open Burgess.
“I was just hoping the pass would make it through a defender,” Franks said. “Hopefully, she could score for us.”
The 5-foot-8 senior forward did exactly that. After finding enough time to get in a 1-on-1 situation with the Pirates’ goalkeeper Tatum Worth, Burgess used her speed to find an opening and she blasted the kick in the right corner of the net as Carl Junction scored the only goal of the game.
“I really just did it for my team,” Burgess said. “I knew I needed to be the one to score because they were really on me. But I’m doing it for my team. I’m glad to pull through for the team."
“We finally played the ball with the right amount of weight where it wasn’t carrying all the back to the keeper, but it was past defenders,” Miller said. “We got a perfect pass from Hannah. Lauren ran onto it and collected it. She took time and she finished it. It was awesome.”
As Franks put it, “We had a pretty long hug after that.”
Carl Junction outshot Branson 20-3 — including 11-0 advantage in shots on frame — as the Bulldogs proved to be the aggressors in the second half.
“I thought we had opportunities in the first half,” Miller said. “We just didn’t finish. We regrouped and had confidence and knew we could do it. We just had to push through it and get the ball in the back of the net. We had all the momentum. We were all around them. The girls stuck with it and we finally got one in at the end.”
Burgess amassed a team-high seven shots, while Franks had four.
“I was so angry at myself early,” Burgess said. “I just didn’t have composure. I was really anxious trying to beat the team and do something for my team and score. It really got in my head, but in the second half, I was more calm and collected. I was able to finish.”
Carl Junction goalkeeper Chrissy Figueroa picked up a clean sheet.
The start time for next week’s quarterfinal contest is to be determined. Top-seeded Glendale (19-3) defeated second-seeded Springfield Catholic 1-0 to win the District 5 crown on Wednesday.
