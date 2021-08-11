PITTSBURG, Kan. — Former Pittsburg State All-American Mikaela Burgess is returning to her alma mater as a women's basketball graduate assistant coach.
Caleb Poston is another addition to the staff, Gorillas coach Amanda Davied announced on Wednesday.
Burgess scored 1,856 points and made 333 3-point field goals in 128 career games for the Gorillas from 2015-18, earning first-team all-MIAA and NCAA Division II All-America honors in each of her final three seasons.
She helped the Gorillas to three trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2016. PSU compiled a 104-26 (.800) record during her four-year playing career.
Burgess also has served as an assistant coach for the girls' basketball team at Carl Junction High School. She also was owner and operator of The Plaid Giraffe Preschool in her hometown of Webb City.
"Of course, I am thrilled to have one of our own on staff," Davied said in a release. "I'm positive her insight will be a great asset to our current players as well as recruits. I know I'm looking forward to having her presence back in the gym, in our program and in our community. Mikaela represents a great era of women's basketball at Pitt State, and we are excited to have her on board for more."
Poston served the past two years as an assistant director of video at the University of Maryland where he handled all film breakdown for advanced scouting and player development. As a member of the Terps coaching staff, he is a two-time Big 10 regular season and conference tournament champion, having reached the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Prior to Maryland, Poston was an assistant coach at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and a graduate assistant video coordinator for the Xavier women's basketball team.
"Caleb has been involved in programs at all levels and has played many different roles early in his career," Davied said. "This will lend well to our staff and players. He brings energy as well as an 'all in' approach to any task he's given. I know he will make a positive impact on our program and the Pittsburg State community. We are excited to have Caleb joining Gorilla Nation."
