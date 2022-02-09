Travis Burk checked all the boxes for what College Heights Christian School was looking for in its first coach in program history.
Burk was officially hired as the Cougars’ new football coach on Jan. 19. College Heights will launch its 8-man football program for the 2022 fall season.
“Coach Burk brings exactly what we want from a football coach,” CHC athletics director Phillip Jordan said. “He’s going to teach the kids the game the right way. He has a great passion and he’s going to lead our students in the way they want to be led.”
The school announced the addition of football back in December thanks to an ever-growing interest from students elementary through high school.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Burk said. “I’m excited. I love the school. It’s been a great school. We have a great staff. They love Jesus. Our administrators are just very supportive. A lot of the coaches are good. They work hard with the kids. As far as football, it’s a great opportunity. I’m excited to build a program. I’ve always felt football is a great sport, but it’s the program you can build inside of it that changes the culture of everything.”
Burk has a rich background on the gridiron, having played collegiately at both Emporia State and Baker University before pursuing education as a career.
He served as defensive coordinator at Labette County, Chanute and Neodesha High Schools in Southeast Kansas. His career has also included head coaching stints at Oswego and Humboldt.
Burk has been married to his wife, Tanya, for 25 years. The two have three daughters Keyahnah, Kaynahn and Klohe.
“I have known Travis for a while,” Jordan said. “We knew his background playing at Baker and also his coaching in Kansas. We knew how successful he was. Again coupled with his passion, it was an easy decision.”
“First off, I want to start it off right,” Burk added. “Obviously, God is always first at College Heights. That’s what we hang our hat on. My thing is building a family atmosphere as far as the kids and getting them into the weight room. There’s a lot of new things here. We have a lot of kids that haven’t played football. We have kids that have played football, so there’s going to be a lot of coaching. It’s been a good excitement around the school so far, and that has just been great.”
College Heights has seven games scheduled for the 2022 campaign — five away and two at home. Jordan said the Cougars are looking to add two more games, but with the late addition of the program, most schools already have schedules filled.
College Heights will play its home games at Joplin High School’s turf football field at JHS Athletic Complex.
The 8-man football game will bring on some challenges for Burk versus the traditional 11-man game.
“It’s definitely different,” Burk said. “It’s a faster-paced game. If you get by the second defense, you’re gone. It can be a high-scoring, exciting game. I’ve met with a couple of different coaches. I was in Kansas City (on Tuesday night) meeting with a coach. I met another coach down in Tulsa. I’ve learned a lot of little ins and outs. It’s the same sport, but you just have to teach things a little differently.”
After spring break, Burk said he plans on ramping up a weight-lifting program a few days during the week, and then of course, summer weights as well before embarking on the season.
“I’m just honored to have the opportunity,” Burk said. “I feel it’s a God thing that I get this opportunity to coach these kiddos.”
Jordan added, “We are excited to have Coach Burk. I think our kids will be very fortunate to get to play for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.