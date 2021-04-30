WILLARD, Mo. — Gavin Burk was stellar on the mound for Willard on Thursday afternoon.
Burk went the distance, limiting Carthage to five hits and two walks in a 8-2 victory for Willard (16-8) in a Central Ozark Conference matchup. The senior struck out six batters while inducing seven groundouts and three flyouts.
Willard led 1-0 after three innings before piling on seven runs in the fifth and sixth to pull away.
Blake Hultgren and Kade Biellier collected hits and two runs driven in apiece to lead Willard.
Will McCombs and Sylas Browning accounted for Carthage's run production with run-scoring hits each. Kaden Arr suffered the loss.
Carthage hosts Smithville at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Tigers also host Joplin at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.