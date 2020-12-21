LOCKWOOD, Mo. — Klohe Burk poured in 23 points and Catie Secker added 10 points and 12 rebounds to spark the College Heights girls basketball team past Lockwood 61-26 Monday night at Lockwood High School.
College Heights pulled out to a 31-16 lead at halftime and went on to claim its ninth victory in 10 outings.
Adrien Neill led the Tigers with 15 points and tied Burk with a team-high four makes from 3-point range.
College Heights will host Diamond at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the Ozark Christian College Multi-Purpose Building.
