Former Joplin High School and Missouri Southern State volleyball standout Neely Burkhart will soon be honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Burkhart will be one of six individuals that will be honored with the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn award during the hall of fame’s enshrinement ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, in Springfield at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center.
Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, 417-880-3300 or $60 at the door.
The awards recognizes former high school, college and Olympic athletes who made positive impacts on women’s sports, or those who contributed to the advancement of women’s sports in the Show-Me State.
Dr. Mary Jo Wynn, the pioneer of women’s athletics at Missouri State, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and honored as a Missouri Sports Legend in 2014.
One of the top volleyball players in the Joplin area in the early 1990s, Burkhart was an all-conference, all-district and all-area selection in her junior and senior seasons at JHS, plus earned all-region as a senior.
Burkhart also received all-conference recognition in basketball. She then went on to star at MSSU. There, Burkhart was a four-year starter at outside hitter for the Lions and served as a two-year captain.
She ranks in the top 10 in six different career categories at Southern, including first in digs (1,776), second in aces (211), third in attack attempts (3,957), fourth in kills (1,421), fourth in hitting percentage (.268) and 10th in games played (445).
Burkhart was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection in 1994 and a second team selection in both 1995 and 1996. She has since been inducted into the MSSU Athletics Hall of Fame.
These days, she is a physical therapist with Freeman Health Systems in Joplin.
The 1983 and 1984 Neosho girls cross country state championship teams, led by Harry Lineberry, will all be enshrined into the hall of fame.
Lineberry coached track and field as well as cross country for 33 years (1979-2011) at NHS.
His 1983 and 1984 girls cross country teams won Class 4 state championships, becoming the first in southwest Missouri to do so. Additionally, the boys and girls track and field teams combined for nearly 30 conference championships.
His girls and boys cross country squads won 18 conference championships, 10 district titles and six sectional championships.
Lineberry is a 1966 graduate of Slater High School, where he was a five-time state medalist in track and field. He graduated from Missouri Valley College in 1970 after earning four letters in track and cross country.
Lineberry is a 2008 inductee of the Missouri Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The 1983 Wildcats featured Deanna Cole, Teresa Morehead, Tammy Townsend, Dawn Davies, Debbie Groh and Becky Freund. That team scored 64 points, 10 less than state runner-up Hazelwood Central.
Townsend won the first of her two state titles (19:33), and Morehead placed sixth and Freund was seventh.
The 1984 team beat Lindbergh by 20 points (87-107), with everybody back from the year before – and added freshmen Amber Townsend and Tracy Morehead. Tammy Townsend won state, improving on her 1983 time by five seconds and beating a field of 146 other runners.
Amber Townsend was 12th. That team had placed third in districts as Lineberry withheld an injured Teresa Morehead, whose return helped fuel sectional and state team victories.
