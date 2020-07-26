CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Staying in the moment, Jordan Burks fired a bogey-free, stress-free 8-under-par 64 on Sunday at Briarbrook Golf Course and successfully defended his championship in the Joplin Area Championship.
Burks, a member at Carthage Golf Course, owned a one-shot lead after Saturday’s first round at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course and ran away from the field with an 11-under 132 total and a 10-stroke victory margin.
“I had it today,” Burks said. “I would start thinking ahead, and I would tell myself ‘Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about the next shot. Hit this one and see what happens.’ I actually started that yesterday.
“I’m trying to focus on what I have in front of me. That’s the way it went today. It was pretty effortless. It doesn’t happen very often, but that’s the way it went today. It was going pretty easy today.”
Garrett Stallings of Carthage matched par-72 and was second at 142, and Briarbrook’s Chris Moudy took third at 144 after his second 72. A three-way tie for fourth place at 147 involved Dustin Edge of Carthage (closing 75), Greg Crawford of Twin Hills (77) and Nate Neel of Peoria Ridge (76).
Taylor Lansford of Twin Hills won A Flight with 73-147, followed by Dee Murray of Carthage with 76-150, Shawn Delmez of Joplin Golf Club with 77-153 and Evan Hutchison of Briarbrook with 79-153.
Sixteen players shot 155 or better to earn a spot on the Horton Smith Cup team that will play host to Springfield on Oct. 3 and 4.
Burks’ 64 is two shots better than his previous best tournament round of 66 in the final round of last month’s Briarbrook Invitational. And his 5-under-31 is a personal best on the front nine.
Burks ignited his round with a 20-foot birdie on the par-4 second hole. He also birdied the fifth hole from 15 feet, sixth hole from two feet, seventh hole from four inches after leaving an eagle putt short and ninth hole from five feet.
He extended his lead with three short birdies on the back nine on 13, 17 and 18, the longest a seven-footer on the final hole.
“The first green I missed was No. 8, and I was on the fringe and had a straight-forward chip and a three-footer for par,” Burks said. “The other green I missed was 14, and I hit a good chip shot to a foot and a half. I felt like I had it after I made that putt on 9. When you get those stress-free rounds, it’s something else.”
Burks’ second victory was much different from last year when he overcame a five-shot deficit in the final round.
“I thought about that (Saturday) night,” Burks said. “You have a one-stroke lead … just go out and play your game. I knocked the putt in on 2 to go 2-up on Tug (Baker), and I was like just try to add to it.”
Horton Smith team
The tentative Joplin team for the Horton Smith Cup matches on Oct. 3-4:
Jordan Burks, Garrett Stallings, Chris Moudy, Nate Neel, Dustin Edge, Greg Crawford, Phillip Roller, Tug Baker, Aaron Borland, Erin Campbell, Matt Otey, Taylor Lansford, Dee Murray, Shawn Delmez, Evan Hutcheson, Drew Bilke.
