CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Bulldogs are headed to the Final Four of the Show-Me Showdown at Great Southern Bank Arena and Hammons Student Center in Springfield on Friday as they pursue a state championship in Class 5.
In August of 2021, Klohe Burk was correcting some breathing problems through a jaw surgery.
The senior guard plays at the top of Brad Shorter's zone defense alongside Destiny Buerge and wreaks havoc on opponents.
"Since Klohe's been here there's been a transition from length to more of an aggressive style of a matchup (zone) and obviously she's a huge part of that," Shorter said. "She kind of sets the tone with it. ... Her defensive pressure is incredible."
Coach mentioned that prior teams have had more length in the past but there's been a transition with Burk and Buerge's ability to get up and pressure the ball. He added that Burk takes the opponents top scorer most nights.
Burk came to Carl Junction two years ago in the middle of her sophomore year from College Heights Christian School.
Shortly after, she began to notice more troubles with not feeling rested after a night's sleep or struggling to breath in certain situations.
"I would wake up and not feel completely rested," Burk said.
Burk noted that she always knew her mouth was smaller and waking up feeling unrested was a sign of an issue but she really knew something was up after she had her wisdom teeth taken out.
"(Doctors) said it was just like the straw that broke the camel's back," Tanya Burk said. "She never really slept through the night. And we never put it together until we finally got to a doctor that told us what was going on."
After visiting with multiple doctors, Burk and her parents, Tanya and Travis, heard the same thing multiple times. Her jaw was too small or that it hadn't grown properly.
The high schooler's TMJ's, or temporomandibular joints, never grew fully. Eventually, her orthodontist recommended her to a surgeon in Arkansas. Her and her parents decided it was time to go down there to see if they could fix things.
After having her upper and lower jaw as well as her nose broken for the surgery, things were immediately better. Burk's airways were opened almost an entire inch for the procedure to work.
"I remember waking up after surgery and it was like the best breath of air I've ever had," Burk said.
That positive feeling has continued over the course of the last year and a half or so.
"Whenever I wake up, I feel rested. That's a major change," Burk said. "That changes everything about your life when you have energy."
Burk added that things even feel better when she's on the basketball court. She can tell her breathing is much better during games than that before the surgery.
Her coach is impressed with the fact that she was able to play through those struggles without really knowing anything was off about her breathing.
"I think it just shows her toughness," Shorter said. "She never showed it. She's tough as nails, she really is."
For Burk, it didn't really bother her because she never knew any different.
"I think because I've had it my whole life, your body learns how to adapt," Burk said of her presurgery struggles.
She mentioned being thankful to have gotten to do the surgery when she did because a lot of people don't know they need the work done at her age.
Now, breathing troubles out of the way, Burk is headed to a semifinal matchup against Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The senior is second on the Bulldogs' roster in steals coming away with 71 so far, for an average of 2.4 per game.
She also contributes with her shooting — something her coach has seen a boost in as of late to really add to her teammates' success.
"She's really heating up late in the year," Shorter said. "She's always had that ability. It stretches the floor for us. It allows us to create driving lanes for her and other kids."
Burk is also second on the team in 3-point baskets, with 46. She shoots at a 31% clip from outside. The only player with more steals and 3-pointers than her is Buerge.
Burk noted that her extra work shooting the ball after practice with Buerge has been a big help. As for her defense, there's a specific mental focus she has each time out on the floor when guarding one of the team's top players like coach Shorter mentioned.
"I have a mindset every time I go out that, 'I'm not going to let that player get around me,'" Burk said.
She also had some words to share about her teammate.
"I think Destiny can get a lot of steals that a lot of people can't get," Burk said. "It's really cool playing with her just because she is really talented. I think sometimes that pushes me because I just have to give it 100% no matter what."
She is relishing the opportunity to make this state semifinal appearance with all of her teammates.
"I think it's really crazy," Burk said. "I've never had this experience before. I just think it's really cool that I got to do it with this group of girls."
What does Burk enjoy about the game most? The ones that people don't usually talk about.
"My favorite parts are the parts that not a lot of people notice," Burk said. "Even if I tip the ball out, I love getting my hands on the ball."
Shorter added that Burk shows leadership through how hard she plays every game.
Now, she will try to do that a couple more times for the Bulldogs before her career ends.
"Honestly, it couldn't have been a better fit," Burk had to say about moving to Carl Junction.
The matchup
There's a lot on the line in Springfield this weekend. A first state championship for not only the program but the entire school. But Shorter doesn't expect anything different from his team.
"This group has — all year long — been about business," Shorter said. "It's been a business trip wherever we've gone."
Notre Dame enters play at 23-5 and has won its last six contests. Carl Junction is now 29-1 and its streak is up to 24 in a row.
The defense of CJ has limited opponents to just 44 points a game. Forced turnovers and consecutive stops are easily turned into points as the team scores between 63 and 64 points per contest.
Notre Dame has made it tough for opposition to score as well, at 34 ppg. Offensively, it tallies 50 ppg.
Carl Junction is 15-1 in neutral site games with its lone loss coming against Class 5 state champions in Oklahoma in Sapulpa. That loss came back in November in the Fort Smith (Arkansas) Tournament of Champions.
Part of that consistency stems from depth and leadership qualities on the team.
"That leadership piece is huge and a lot of our kids have it," Shorter said. It's exciting to know any one of the four on the bench can come in and do a great job."
The Cape Girardeau squad is 12-3 in such games.
The two teams have similar opponents in Class 6 opponents Nixa and Republic. CJ beat both teams, Notre Dame lost to both.
