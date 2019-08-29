After more than a decade as an assistant in the program, Blake Burns is the new man in charge of the Columbus Titans.
Burns takes over the reins of the Titans after Dan Grundy stepped down after 11 seasons at the helm.
“It’s exciting and it’s going to be different,” Burns said. “I’ve coached for 16 years and have waited for an opportunity. I know the community. I grew up in Columbus and have spent most of my coaching career at Columbus. And I know the expectations here. The expectations here have always been to compete at a high level and that’s what we’re going to stick to.”
Burns expects a smooth transition, too.
“I told the kids not everything’s going to be the same,” Burns said. “I’m not going to try to be Coach Grundy. But a lot of the things he put in place are going to hold over because he did a great job with the program for over a decade.”
Columbus struggled through a 1-8 campaign in 2018, but the Titans return a solid core of performers who gained valuable experience.
“The biggest takeaway from last season is that we had a lot of players get varsity football experience, which we hope will translate to more consistency and success moving forward,” Burns said. “Hopefully we learned last season that we have to bring energy and focus each and every day and that we have to become better leaders on and off the field.”
Seven players with starting experience return.
Senior quarterback Patrick Cassidy is back after throwing for 616 yards and five touchdowns last season. Two returning performers earned second team all-CNC recognition last year — senior lineman Bryce Davis and sophomore linebacker Gabe Martin, who is also a running back.
Senior running back/linebacker Grayson Walden and senior wide receiver/defensive back Clay Saporito both earned honorable mention all-league honors a season ago. Two other seniors return with starting experience in wide receiver/defensive back Kaden Crain and lineman Alex Bole. Crain recorded 44 tackles last year.
Columbus has a large group of returning lettermen, including senior linemen Will Eddington and Alec Damrill, senior receiver/defensive back Matt Robnett, junior linemen Silas Stone and Caleb Murillo, junior wide receiver and defensive backs Raef Gonzalez and Lynn Shallenburger and sophomores Trent Smith (RB/LB), Jaxson Haraughty (QB/DB) and Kody Schalk (OL/DL).
“We return starters in several key positions and have a number of players with varsity experience,” Burns said. “Their work ethic this summer has been outstanding. They did a great job of buying in and doing what we’ve asked of them.”
2019 SCHEDULE
SEPT. 6—at St. Mary’s Colgan
SEPT. 13—Coffeyville
SEPT. 20—Girard
SEPT. 27—at Caney Valley
OCT. 4—at Baxter Springs
OCT. 11—Parsons
OCT. 18—Galena
OCT. 25—at Frontenac
2018 RESULTS
St. Mary’s Colgan 40, Columbus 6
Coffeyville 46, Columbus 27
Girard 23, Columbus 16
Caney Valley 24, Columbus 6
Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 14
Parsons 34, Columbus 6
Galena 38, Columbus 6
Frontenac 35, Columbus 14
STATE PLAYOFFS
Iola 24, Columbus 22
2018 RECORD: 1-8 (1-4 CNC League)
CLASS: 3A
DISTRICT: 1
HEAD COACH: Blake Burns
YEARS IN COACHING: 16
YEARS AT SCHOOL: 1st as head coach
RECORD AT SCHOOL: 0-0
ASSISTANTS: Matt Crain, Troy Haraughty, Heath Perry.
BASE OFFENSE: Spread
BASE DEFENSE: Multiple
RETURNING STARTERS
Alex Bole, 200 sr. OL/DL; Patrick Cassidy, 160 sr. QB/DB; Kaden Crain, 135 sr. WR/DB; Bryce Davis, 290 sr. OL/DL; Clay Saporito, 185 sr. WR/DB; Grayson Walden, 195 sr. RB/LB; Gabe Martin, 170 so. RB/LB.
OTHER LETTERMEN
Alec Damrill, 225 sr. OL/DL; Will Eddington, 175 sr. OL/DL; Matt Robnett, 125 sr. WR/DB; Raef Gonzalez, 195 jr. WR/DL; Caleb Murillo, 260 jr. OL/DL; Lynn Shallenburger, 155 jr. WR/DB; Silas Stone, 160 jr. OL/LB; Jaxson Haraughty, 155 so. QB/DB; Kody Schalk, 220 so. OL/DL; Trent Smith, 150 so. RB/LB.
