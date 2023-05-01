NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder Junior College faces a number of post-season athletic events this month.
The Roughrider softball team, as the No. 2 seed, will begin play in the Region 16 Tournament on Thursday at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.
Crowder won the tournament last year and takes a 40-14 record into this year’s event.
The Region 16 tourney winner will host the Midwest District playoff May 12-13 with the winner advancing to the World Series on May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama.
In women’s golf, Cierra Tunley, freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, will compete May 9-12 in the NJCAA National Tournament at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas.
Tunley earned the trip to the nationals by placing third in the Region 16 Tournament.
Tunley and Kayla Hage, freshman from St. Petersburg, Florida, placed in the top four of the regional to earn All-Region 16 honors.
Women’s and men’s golf are in their first year as an NJCAA sport at Crowder.
Later this month the Roughrider baseball team (45-11), ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division 1 polls, will host the subregional.
The best 2-of-3 game series winner will advance to a four-team tournament at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
The Region 16 champion will be host to the South Central District playoff with the winner advancing to the Alpine Bank JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.