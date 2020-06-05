After Phase 2 of Joplin's reopening plan took effect on Monday, summer baseball and softball is in full swing.
If you have any doubts, check the Joplin area this weekend.
The Joplin Sports Authority is hosting a baseball tournament and softball tournament that attracted a total of 97 teams.
The Mid-America Baseball Southwest Elite Showcase began Thursday and continues through Sunday. It has 73 teams who will play 155 games in three age groups — 14-under, 16-under, 18-under.
The showcase is using 12 baseball fields, including Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Stadium and Warren Turner Field in Joplin, Barnes Field in Webb City, Carl Junction High School, Verona High School, Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg, Kansas, Homa Thomas Field and Joe Pollock Stadium in Miami, Oklahoma, and Grove (Okla.) High School.
The other two fields are the U.S. Ballpark in Ozark and Nixa High School.
Midwest Sports Productions is a new customer for the JSA this year, and this weekend it has the Sultans of Swat Girls Fastpitch Tournament on the Bassman Softball Fields at the Joplin Athletic Complex. The tourney, which has 24 teams playing 57 games, started Friday and ends Sunday.
Also this weekend outside the immediate Joplin area:
• The Sandlot, the former Mickey Owen Baseball School located near Miller, has 80 teams for a one-day tournament today. Games are scheduled at The Sandlot's six fields, four teams at the Spirit of 76 Complex in Mount Vernon, the field at the golf course at Ewing Park plus fields in Aurora and Branson.
• Carthage Fair Acres YMCA Softball Complex is the site for a 33-team USSSA tournament today and Sunday. Games will be played in 10-under, 12-under and 14-under age divisions.
• At the Nevada Champion Diamonds, 31 teams are entered today and Sunday in a baseball tournament for 14-under, 12-under and 10-under.
• Jody Stoops Fields in Miami will have a 22-team baseball tournament today and Sunday for USSSA 12-under, 10-under and 9-under.
All totaled, that's six baseball or softball tournaments involving 263 teams.
