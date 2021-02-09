KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cam Martin can add another honor to his resume.
For the second straight week, Martin has been named the MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Martin helped the Lions to a 2-1 record last week, earning wins over Lincoln and Central Missouri. For the week, the 6-foot-9 big man averaged 27.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals pr game, while shooting 66% from the field, 50% from long range and 93% from the charity stripe.
He started the week with 30 points and 11 rebounds against No. 3 Northwest Missouri. Martin continued with 24 points and 21 rebounds against Lincoln and capped the week with 29 points and seven boards against CMU.
Martin moved into third place on Southern's all-time scoring list with 1,909 points in his three-year career. He also became the first Lion since Slim Magee to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game.
Southern will be back in action this week with games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Missouri Western and 3:30 Saturday at Northwest Missouri, barring inclement weather.
