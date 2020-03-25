Missouri Southern basketball player Cam Martin has been named to his second 2020 Division II All-American team in as many days.
Martin, a 6-foot-9 junior from Yukon, Oklahoma, was named a second-team selection by the Conference Commissioner's Association (CCA) on Wednesday after being recognized as an All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday.
This is the second-straight year Martin has been named to the CCA team, as he earned third-team honors as a sophomore.
Martin was a first-team All-Region pick by the NABC and the CCA this season, as well as a first-team All-MIAA selection and a member of the All-MIAA Tournament Team.
This season, Martin led the MIAA scoring, rebounds, defensive rebounds, double-doubles, free throw attempts, free throws made, total field goals made, total points and total rebounds, while ranking second in blocks, field goal percentage, total blocks and total field goal attempts.
Martin averaged 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this year, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free throw line.
