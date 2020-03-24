Add another All-American honor to Cam Martin’s college basketball resume.
The 6-foot-9 junior from Missouri Southern was named a 2020 Division II All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday, giving him two such honors after being named an All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association a year ago.
The CCA is expected to release its 2020 All-American list in the coming days.
Martin was a first-team all-region pick by the NABC and the CCA this season, as well as a first-team All-MIAA selection and member of the All-MIAA Tournament team.
The most recent MSSU campaign saw Martin lead the MIAA in scoring, rebounds, defensive rebounds, double-doubles, free-throw attempts, free throws made, total field goals made, total points and total rebounds. He also ranked second in blocks, field-goal percentage, total blocks and total field-goal attempts.
Martin averaged 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 58% from the field and 81% from the foul line. He logged a team-high 46 blocks and was third on the team with 61 assists.
Martin currently holds Southern’s top career scoring average at 23.3 points per game, while ranking third in career field-goal percentage (.594) and fifth in free-throw shooting (.815). He set the MSSU single-game scoring record at Missouri Western this season with 54 points, which was the most points scored in a Division II game on the year.
The only MSSU basketball player to ever score 700 or more points in a season twice and one of just two to ever score 700 points in a season, Martin currently has 1,466 points in his two-year career at MSSU and ranks third in NCAA Division II active career scoring average at 23.3 points per game.
Martin was named the MIAA's Player of the Week seven times in the 2019-20 season and was also named to the Bevo Francis Small College Basketball Player of the Year Watchlist. He made the top-25 list for the award, and the finalists will be announced on April 4 with the winner being crowned on April 6.
