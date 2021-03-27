Missouri Southern basketball standout Cam Martin might be the most coveted Division II transfer in the country.
Martin, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, has narrowed his list of schools down to six, he announced over Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
Top 6! pic.twitter.com/Cp10pQm0ib— Cam Martin (@BigCam30) March 27, 2021
The Lions' 6-foot-9 All-American center's top six schools are UNLV, Creighton, Georgetown, Stetson, Texas and Colorado State.
Martin scored 2,040 points in 86 games during his three seasons with the Lions. He finished exactly 100 points behind the Lions’ career scoring leader Greg Garton.
Martin’s career average of 25.0 points is best in school history. He has two of the school’s top three single-season point totals — 746 as a junior and 720 as a sophomore behind Taevaunn Prince’s 791 points in 2015-16.
Martin was just selected as an All-American for the second straight year and unanimous first-team All-MIAA this year for the second season in a row.
Nationally, Martin ranked in the top 10 of 11 different categories. He ranked second in both total field goals and total field goals made, while ranking fourth in total field goal attempts and total rebounds. He was fifth in defensive rebounds per game, sixth in scoring, seventh in free throw attempts, eighth in double-doubles, ninth in free throws made and 10th in total minutes.
Martin is one of only five active players to have at least 2,000 points and 800 rebounds in all of college basketball.
