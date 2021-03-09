Among changes granted because of COVID-19, the NCAA allowed basketball players in all of its divisions an extra year of eligibility.
If Cam Martin uses that year, it won't be at Missouri Southern.
Martin, the Lions' 6-foot-9 All-American center, announced on Tuesday that he is leaving.
"I'm going to look into grad transferring and then talk to a few agents I've been talking to," he said in a telephone conversation. "I'll put my name in the transfer portal, and schools will start hitting me up. I have a friend at 'Prep Hoops,' and he just called me. ... I don't know how it got out, but he said Oklahoma State, Texas, Colorado State have called him ... just waiting for (his name to drop in the portal) so they can call and offer me a scholarship."
Martin scored 2,040 points in 86 games during his three seasons with the Lions. He finished exactly 100 points behind the Lions' career scoring leader Greg Garton.
"Honestly, I never even thought about it," he said. "I heard about people doing it before, but I wasn't thinking that it would ever be possible. That was the last thing I was thinking about."
Martin's career average of 25.0 points is best in school history. He has two of the school's top three single-season point totals — 746 as a junior and 720 as a sophomore behind Taevaunn Prince's 791 points in 2015-16.
He also has five of the top seven single-game scoring outputs in school history, topped by his record 54-point outburst at Missouri Western in February 2020. He's also third in career rebounds (803).
Some of his former Lion teammates from Oklahoma played a big role in Martin coming to Missouri Southern after one year at Jacksonville State.
"Having Kinzer (Lambert) and Parker (Jennings) and Elyjah (Clark) here, knowing them from high school," Martin said. "Then coming on a visit and seeing how close this coaching staff was, just fell in love with the campus, too."
Asked to pick out one game he remembered the most with the Lions, Martin's choice didn't even involve him.
"I would say the one I remember the most is Senior Night last year when Ted (Brown) hit that 3," Martin said. "Seeing those seniors, that's what I'll remember forever. The game against Washburn (46 points, nine 3-pointers) in the NCAA Tournament is a close second. Getting that first NCAA win."
