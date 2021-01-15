Missouri Southern men's basketball player Cam Martin has been selected to receive a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Special Achievement Award later this month.
Martin will be honored during the hall of fame's enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 31, in Springfield at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. A reception will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a banquet and the ceremony. Tickets are $150 apiece and can be purchased by calling the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, 417-880-3300.
The Special Achievement Award recognizes individuals and teams across Missouri who have received national recognition.
Martin, a 6-foot-9 forward, was named a first-team All-American last year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Last season averaged 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds and led the MIAA in scoring, rebounds, defensive rebounds, double-doubles, free throw attempts, free throws made, field goals made, points and rebounds. He was second in blocked shots, field goal percentage and total field goal attempts.
He was a finalist for the Bevo Francis Small College Basketball Player of the Year Award.
Among the Hall of Fame inductees in the 2021 class are Webb City football coach John Roderique and the Univeristy of Missouri chain crew, which includes Jeff Montgomery of Webb City along with his father and younger brother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.