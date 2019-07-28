Erin Campbell and Bill Curry grabbed the first-round leads on Saturday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course in the Joplin Area Golf Championships, sponsored by the Joplin Golf Foundation and The Globe.
Campbell fired a 5-under-par 66 to lead the Junior Division (ages 49-under), and Curry matched par-71 to pace the Senior Division (ages 50-over).
The tournament’s final round is set for 10 a.m. today at Briarbrook Golf Course. The top-16 finishers in each division earn a spot on Joplin’s Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon teams that will play their annual match-play matches against Springfield on Aug. 17-18 in Springfield.
Campbell opened a two-shot lead over former Briarbrook Invitational champion Mark Bruder, who had a 3-under 68. Taylor Lansford, who won the Ozark Amateur two weeks ago at Schifferdecker, and Jordan Burks, last year’s area runner-up, tied for third with 70. They comprise the final foursome that starts at 12:10 p.m. today.
Two-time defending champion Kyle Long matched par 71. Alex Curchin was next with 72, and Aaron Borland and Tug Baker matched 73s. Completing the top 10 were Dustin Edge with 74 and Andy Pochik and Shawn Delmez with 76s.
In the Senior Division, Curry’s 71 gave him a one-shot lead over the trio of Kevin Durbin, Sam Burks and Shawn Platner. They are paired today at 10:50.
Defending champion Lowell Catron and former junior division champion Bob McKay were tied with 74s, and Tim Old and Tony Shearburn both had 76s.
A logjam at 77 involved Wayne Smith, Craig Kersey, Greg Crawford, Doug Harvey and Jeff Murphy.
The tournament has a total of 49 entries — 25 juniors and 24 seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.