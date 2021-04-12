The MIAA Field Athlete of the Week honor was claimed by Missouri Southern standout thrower Rajindra for a third consecutive week, the conference announced Monday.
Campbell, a native of Ocho Rios Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica, posted a pair of NCAA automatic qualifications as he won the shot put and the discus at the Pittsburg State Gorilla Classic over the weekend in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The senior bettered his school record in the shot put with an distance of 19.38 meters (63-7). Campbell then went on to pick up another win in the discus with a distance of 58.2 meters (190-11), just off the school record he set the weekend prior.
Campbell and MSSU will be back in action on Friday as the Lions compete at Central Missouri.
