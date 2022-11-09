Hobbs Campbell has set the high for Joplin distance runners in track and cross country.
Just ask coach Dustin Dixon, who called Campbell the greatest distance runner in JHS’s history on Wednesday afternoon inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
A seven-time state qualifier, Campbell never thought his name would be among the Eagle greats.
“There were some good guys ahead of me, and I never thought I’d be as good as them,” Campbell said. “Coach Dixon always encouraged me and set goals for me that I never thought I’d reach. Through hard work, I guess it worked out.”
Campbell’s dream of running both sports at the next level also worked out. He signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of Kansas following his decorated prep career at Joplin.
“It’s amazing. This is something I’ve dreamed of forever,” Campbell said. “I didn’t think I’d be running in college, but it’s amazing. Kansas is a great program. They have so many great runners, so many great coaches. I’m so glad I’m going to Kansas. I’m fortunate to be able to sign here today with my family, who have helped me so much along the way.”
KU started recruiting Campbell early in the school year.
“After my track season, I had some pretty good times,” Campbell said. “I was being recruited pretty heavily by some pretty good schools. I ultimately went on an official visit to Kansas early in the school year. It was just amazing. The team is full of such hard workers. I knew that’s where I’d be my best.”
Three others signed letters of intent for the Eagles. Byler Reither and Layten Copher signed to play baseball at Division II Missouri Southern and Highland Community College, respectively, while Jill McDaniel inked to play softball at Highland.
Reither said playing at home in Joplin has always been a priority.
“Growing up, it’s a dream to play a sport you love in college,” Reither said. “But to stay around town where your family can come watch you, it’s really special for them and for me.”
And Reither is ready to join the pride.
“I love Coach (Nick) Tuck and Coach (Bryce) Darnell,” Reither added. “It’s a great program. I’ve only heard great things.”
McDaniel’s recruitment was simple. Highland coach Gregory Cary saw highlights on Twitter and that eventually turned into a scholarship offer after McDaniel impressed in a camp.
“It’s pretty awesome and exciting,” McDaniel said of signing. “I’ll remember dreaming of this day and signing. It’s just so exciting. I’ve always wanted to do this.”
It didn’t take much for Copher to be sold on Highland.
“My girlfriend (McDaniel) committed there before me, so I decided to go to a camp there and I guess stuff just sank in with it,” Copher said. “I have dreamed of this moment since I was a kid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.