When you visualize a prototypical first baseman, you immediately think of a muscle-bound player capable of punishing a baseball with one swing of the bat.
Matt Campbell fits that mold.
Standing at a towering 6-foot-5 with long limbs, Campbell showed every ounce of that strength as he went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and two RBI to lift the Joplin Outlaws past the Chillicothe Mudcats 5-1 on Wednesday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
A Fort Scott, Kansas native, Campbell’s home run was his first of the summer. The two-run shot pulled Joplin in front 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, a lead the Outlaws would not relinquish.
“It felt really good to get that one,” Campbell said. “Joining the team halfway through the summer, I was excited to start using a wood bat for the first time. It felt pretty good. I’ve been working on my timing and getting that back. It was nice to get that out of the way.”
Campbell is fresh off a power-themed spring at Fort Scott Community College, where he hit .331 with 15 bombs and 39 runs driven in. His long ball plated Garrett Chun, who led off the frame with a single.
“That guy (Campbell) can hit it a long way,” Joplin manager Gonzalo Gonzalez said. “It was a long time coming for him when he joined us. It was a little bit rough to start. He hadn’t seen any at-bats for awhile. To see that swing come around, it was big. I know that swing because I coached him at Fort Scott for a year. When he gets moving like that, it’s going to be a fun time watching him hit.”
The next chapter of Campbell’s career takes him not too far from home. He committed to further his career at Division II Pittsburg State on July 5.
“It’s really exciting for me,” Campbell said. “I talked to Coach (Bob) Fornelli in the fall and then throughout the season. I decided that was the best place for me. Talking with some of our coaches and Coach Fornelli again — I really liked it. I think that will be a really good fit. I’m very excited.”
After Sam Fagan singled later in the inning, Carson Carpenter brought him home with an RBI triple as Joplin took a 3-1 advantage. The Outlaws picked up two key insurance runs in the seventh — off a two-run single from Korrey Siracusa — to stretch the lead to four.
Joplin’s pitching was outstanding. Starter Ethan Sally set the tone by firing six strong innings while surrendering one run on four hits with 10 punchouts and two walks.
Normally a position player, Caden Bressler slammed the door with three shutout frames out of the bullpen. He struck out three batters and walked two.
“Ethan gave us a great start,” Gonzalez said. “That was the deepest one he has given us all year. Six innings and only had around 80 pitches, so that’s pretty efficient. George (Fisher) had a little trouble there, but Bressler was able to pick up the pieces and take it home for us.”
Along with Campbell, Bressler, Siracusa and Carpenter each had two hits as well.
The second-place Outlaws, improving to 17-18, are just a half-game back of the Sedalia Bombers (17-17) in the MINK League South standings. Sedalia received a day off on Wednesday.
Joplin plays host to Sedalia in a pivotal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
