With her sophomore season at Joplin High School approaching, and with the expectation of being her team’s top performer on the court, Astrid Cardenas played tennis six days a week throughout the summer months.
“I only took Sundays off,” she said. “I played as much as I could.”
The hard work in the summer has paid dividends, as Cardenas has put together a solid fall campaign for the Eagles.
In fact, the past week has been one to remember for Cardenas.
After winning the Central Ozark Conference tournament’s top singles flight last Wednesday in Springfield, Cardenas topped the field in singles play at the Thomas Jefferson Invitational this past Friday.
And on Monday, Cardenas played a pivotal role as fourth-seeded Joplin defeated fifth-seeded Carthage 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class 2 District 11 team tournament at the JHS athletic complex.
“Astrid has had an excellent week or so,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said Monday night. “She played excellent at Thomas Jefferson, she excellent at the COC tournament and she played great in both matches today. I knew she was a little nervous about some of those matches last week, but once she got on the court, she took control.”
In what has become a regular occurrence throughout the fall, Cardenas earned wins in both singles and doubles play on Monday against the Tigers, continuing her stellar play on the court. Cardenas is now 16-1 in singles matches this season.
“The success I’ve had is kind of surprising to me,” Cardenas said. “I was confident going into the season, but I honestly didn’t think I’d do this well. I’m just happy I’ve been winning my matches and I’m feeling pretty confident now that we’re into districts.”
At the start of the fall, Cardenas took over the team’s spot as the No. 1 singles player from the graduated Ashley Butler, last year’s Joplin Globe Female Tennis Player of the Year. Ingle admitted he hasn’t been surprised by Cardenas’ success.
“I expected Astrid to have a good year and she’s played up to her potential,” he said.
Ingle noted Cardenas is a solid all-around player.
“Her strength is she can change strategies when she has to,” Ingle said. “She can figure out her opponent and make adjustments. She’s a well-rounded player. She does well at the net and she’s strong on the ground. Her forehand is a big weapon.”
Cardenas attributed her success to hard work in the summer and daily practice this fall, along with improving on the mental aspects of the game.
“All the practice time has helped me,” Cardenas said. “I try to get my mind right. Tennis is a mental game. I try to play the ball and concentrate and keep my head in the game. I try not to get frustrated.”
Cardenas said she has one main individual goal for the rest of the season.
“I really want to make it to state this year to get some experience for my junior and senior years,” Cardenas said.
MONDAY'S DUAL
The Eagles took two of three doubles matches to start the dual.
At No. 1 doubles, Cardenas and Emma Watts beat Carthage’s Bailey Rodebush and Hadley Hicklin 8-4 and Joplin’s Ashley Kurtz and Lilly Masters topped Hannah Dixon-Lucy Butler 8-1 at No. 2.
“Ashley and Lilly were exceptional in their doubles match,” Ingle noted.
Carthage’s Isabelle Johnston and Ginger Butler defeated Tristan Buckridge and Veronica Culbertson 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.
The Eagles then needed three singles victories to secure the dual victory.
Cardenas handled Rodebush 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Watts beat Hicklin at No. 2, winning the first set 6-1 before her opponent defaulted due to injury.
Masters defeated Johnston 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4 to get the hosts to the needed five points. The No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches weren’t completed.
With the win, the Eagles travel to No. 1 Republic at 4:30 today for a semifinal matchup.
“We’ll see what happens,” Ingle said.
