Cardenas named girls tennis player of the year

For the second consecutive year, Astrid Cardenas of Joplin has been named the area girls tennis player of the year by the Globe sports department.
As a junior, Cardenas made her second straight trip to state after qualifying in singles a year prior. She was one of the top singles players in both the Central Ozark Conference and the region, but an injury sidelined her for a large portion of 2020.
Cardenas posted a 22-3 season record as a sophomore (16-1 regular season and 6-2 in postseason), headlined by conference and district singles championships.
In doubles, Cardenas teamed up with Emma Watson this fall and was dominant.
The two went 15-7 overall, but peaked at the right time, by taking 14 of their last 17 starts en route to capturing the No. 1 doubles title at the COC tournament.
They fell just one victory short of earning a state medal.
"Astrid showed a lot of determination and grit in the fall," Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. "She was unable to play in several matches because of a (back) injury, but she was very fortunate to have an excellent doubles partner in Emma.
"Along with her abilities, those two had a great state appearance. They were very close to being on the medals stand. They have made a lot of progress. They could be a force next year if they work as hard as I know they will. Next year, I think they will be right in the thick of things."
