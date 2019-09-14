Cardenas, Westmoreland named athletes of the week

Joplin tennis player Astrid Cardenas and Joplin football player Zach Westmoreland have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 7.
ASTRID CARDENAS
A sophomore, Cardenas earned a 9-8 (7-2 tiebreaker) come-from-behind win over Branson's Rae Woods in the No. 1 singles match of her team’s home dual on Sept. 5. The win was a key one as the Eagles edged the Pirates 5-4.
The Eagles were playing with heavy heart, as they took the court the day after JHS sophomore Kadin Roberts-Day passed away. Joplin coach Ed Ingle said Cardenas trailed for a large part of her singles match, but was playing with extra motivation.
“Astrid said she was playing for Kadin,” Ingle said. “It was emotional day for the whole team. Astrid was able to focus and was motivated in his honor.”
Cardenas teamed up with Emma Watts to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-5 against the Pirates. Cardenas also won her singles and doubles matches against Webb City on Sept. 3.
“We are very proud of her,” Ingle said. “She has a lot of character and never gives up. She has a great work ethic and is a diligent athlete and student.”
ZACH WESTMORELAND
A senior wide receiver and defensive back, Westmoreland played a key role as Joplin defeated Webb City 35-28 on Sept. 7.
Westmoreland scored the opening touchdown of the game, securing a six-yard pass from Blake Tash. With his team up 14-7, and with the Cardinals threatening, Westmoreland picked off a pass and returned the interception 85 yards for a game-changing touchdown.
Westmoreland, who finished with 72 receiving yards on six catches, also made a touchdown-saving tackle and hauled in a key reception late in the game that allowed the Eagles to run out the clock.
"He made key contributions on both sides of the ball," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. "He continues to make big plays when they matter the most."
Coaches can nominate athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Sept. 22 will be based on performances from Sept. 9-14.
