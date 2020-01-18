Jordan Hicks threw 29 of the 30 fastest pitches in Major League Baseball last summer.
On Saturday afternoon, the 23-year-old flamethrower came to Joplin.
Hicks was the star attraction at the 2020 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan at Missouri Southern’s Young Gymnasium.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander, Hicks was the only hurler in the big leagues to top 104 miles per hour (four times) in 2019, and he hit 103 mph 21 times before an elbow injury ended his campaign in late June. Hicks is now in the midst of a comeback from Tommy John surgery.
“All those stats are cool, but they don’t mean much right now,” Hicks said. “I have to take things one step at a time and prepare myself for next season.”
During his tenure as the Cardinals’ closer last summer, Hicks converted 14-of-15 save opportunities. He struck out 31 batters in 28.2 innings and had a 3.14 ERA.
For the Redbirds, the injury was hard to swallow, as Hicks appeared to have made the necessary adjustments after some rough outings, as his walk rate was down. Due to the injury, Hicks only saw action in 29 games in '19.
“Last summer was going good, but after I got hurt, I knew what the process was going to be like with Tommy John,” Hicks said. “I knew I’d be out a year, so I had to mentally prepare myself for that. I just tried to support the team and be there for the team without the physical aspect of it.”
A native of Houston, Texas, who was drafted out of high school in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Hicks threw the fastest pitch in MLB history on May 20 of 2018 at 105.1 mph. He shares the record with Aroldis Chapman.
Hicks tossed a sinker last May that was clocked at 104.3 mph, a league best for ’19.
For now, Hicks continues to rehab.
“The rehab is going really well,” Hicks said. “I just started throwing a little bit and my arm feels good, so I’m excited.”
Hicks added he’s unsure of what kind of role he can play this summer.
“We’ll see when I’m physically ready what the team wants to do,” Hicks said. “We’ll figure it out. Now it’s about taking it day by day and getting healthy again.”
Current Cardinal broadcasters Rick Horton and Al Hrabosky, both former relievers themselves, are confident Hicks will return to form—eventually.
“With elbow surgery, you feel confidence in the guy coming back,” Horton said. “With shoulder surgery, you roll the dice. You don’t want to rush a Jordan Hicks back. I think he’ll come back and throw hard again. The big question right now is when.”
“He’s only seven months post-surgery,” Hrabosky said. “It’s usually a 12 to 18 month procedure. He’ll pitch at some point this year. But I don’t think it’s realistic to say he’ll be a dominant closer this year. It will happen eventually. He’ll come back strong. He just needs time.”
Horton, a member of the Cardinals' 1985 and '87 World Series squads, acted as the event's emcee, while Hrabosky and Tom Pagnozzi were this year's Cardinal alumni on the caravan.
PROMISING PROSPECTS
Other current Cardinals who came to town were outfielder Lane Thomas and relief pitcher Junior Fernandez.
Both are regarded as promising prospects.
A 6-1, 210-pound outfielder who appeared in 34 major league games last summer, the 24-year-old Thomas performed well when given an opportunity.
“It was incredible,” Thomas said of getting a taste of the big leagues. “It was a great place to debut. There aren’t many fanbases like St. Louis, and it was cool to experience that.”
In 38 at-bats, Thomas hit .316 with four home runs and a 1.093 OPS. He homered in his first big league at-bat. Thomas suffered a wrist injury and missed the postseason.
This year’s spring training will be big for Thomas, as he’ll look to secure a spot on the 25-man roster.
“The main thing for me in spring training is to stay healthy,” Thomas said.
Just 22 years old, the 6-1, 180-pound Fernandez spent a large part of last season in the minors, advancing from Single-A Palm Beach to Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis before appearing in 13 big league games.
“It was really fun to get to the big leagues and to be around guys like Waino (Adam Wainwright) and Yadi (Yadier Molina),” said Fernandez, who pitched 65 innings in the minors without allowing a home run. “To experience the playoffs was amazing.”
The right-hander struck out 16, recorded 10 scoreless appearances and had a 5.40 ERA for St. Louis.
Like Thomas, Fernandez said he hopes to contribute at the big league level from the start this summer.
All three players noted they enjoy the caravan experience.
“It’s nice to show support to the fans who show us so much support,” Hicks said. “It’s a cool experience to see so many fans from around the Midwest.”
