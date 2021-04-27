WEBB CITY, Mo. — Haven Stanley's goal midway through the second half lifted Webb City past Carl Junction 1-0 on Tuesday night in a Central Ozark Conference girls soccer game at Cardinal Stadium.
Stanley scored from the left side on a free kick from 20 yards out, lofting the shot over the goalkeeper's reach in the 63rd minute.
Webb City (15-2, 5-0) retained a share of the conference lead with Nixa and Republic. The Cardinals entertain Nixa on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 10-4 overall and 2-3 in league play. Carl Junction has a home match on Thursday night against Ozark.
