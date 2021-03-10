Believe it or not, Opening Day of the major league baseball season is fast-approaching.
And there’s only 22 days until the St. Louis Cardinals break camp in Jupiter, Fla. and head north for their season opener at Cincinnati on April 1.
The Cardinals have yet to announce early spring training cuts from their 67 players in camp, and there’s still 15 exhibition games that remain on the schedule.
But the makeup of the team as well as its key roles have clear leaders.
With that, let’s dive into my Opening Day roster by position.
Starting pitchers
With Dakota Hudson likely sidelined for 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, St. Louis’ rotation already will have a different look than Opening Day 2020. Add in Miles Mikolas’ latest round of shoulder issues and the Cardinals will be without two of their top innings-eaters from the last three seasons.
Make no mistake though.
Jack Flaherty will anchor the top of the rotation after a tumultuous 2020. In fact, he’s already been announced as the Opening Day starter against the Reds. Adam Wainwright continues to prove Father Time wrong and will open the season as the No. 2.
Wainwright’s slated to start the home opener against Milwaukee on April 8.
I like southpaw Kwang-Hyun Kim as the No. 3 after two right-handers. Even though fans are growing tired of him, Carlos Martinez is at No. 4 because he’s one of the Cardinals most talented pitchers when he’s on.
As for the No. 5 spot, all indications are pointing toward Daniel Ponce de Leon filling out the rotation. He’s been up-and-down so far in his career, but I believe he has upside with swing-and miss stuff.
Johan Oviedo made five pretty impressive starts last year.
I believe he’s the next man up, barring injury.
Bullpen
I believe this is where the Cardinals can separate themselves from most teams. I see three strong lefties in Andrew Miller, Tyler Webb and Genesis Cabrera, joined by five right-handers, who will be vying for the closer’s role.
Jordan Hicks is back and looks better than ever post-Tommy John. He’s already hitting 102 miles per hour in camp, but I would be extremely careful with him from the onset. So for me, Giovanny Gallegos leads the pack to be closer.
Also keep an eye on Alex Reyes, who’s been the most impressive pitcher this spring. John Gant also returns ... he’s just good at baseball if you haven’t heard.
The final bullpen spot will come down to Ryan Helsley and Kodi Whitley, but I believe Helsley’s experience gives him the edge.
Offense
The arrival of star third baseman Nolan Arenado makes the Opening Day lineup conversation fascinating.
Does he hit third? Does he hit cleanup? What does his presence do to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s spot in the order?
Manager Mike Shildt has Goldschmidt batting third and Arenado cleaning up this spring, but I disagree. I believe your marquee bat has to be the 3-hole hitter and right now Arenado is exactly that for the Cardinals.
The departure of second baseman Kolten Wong opens up Tommy Edman to leadoff. I like right fielder Dylan Carlson in the two-spot ahead of Arenado (third) and Goldschmidt (fourth).
With 500 at-bats, I believe he’s capable of putting up a .260 batting average with 20 home runs and more than 60 RBI as a rookie.
Next is shortstop Paul DeJong in the fifth spot followed by catcher Yadier Molina at six.
I prefer Lane Thomas’s bat over Harrison Bader’s defense in center field, but I could see Tyler O’Neill and Bader rounding out the lineup at seven and eight, respectively.
BENCH
The top player off the bench will be left-handed hitter Matt Carpenter, who can cover third, second and first. Edmundo Sosa makes for a solid backup shortstop and good complement to Carpenter as an infield utility man.
I have Thomas as the Cardinals’ fourth outfielder. With Austin Dean and Justin Williams fighting for the 26-man spot, I believe the former edges the latter thanks to his experience at the major league level.
Last but not least, Andrew Knizner will spell Molina as the backup catcher for me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.