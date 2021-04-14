CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction completed a 9-6 victory over Carl Junction in the Papa John's Match Play Championship at Briarbrook Golf Course.
The match began last Friday but was halted by rain before all matches could be completed.
The Cardinals led 3-2 after the doubles matches and then won six of 10 singles matches.
Evan Garrison-Daniel Roy, Josh Howard-Bret Swearengen and Keegon Dill-Braxten Cahoon teamed up to win their doubles matches for the Cardinals.
Webb City's singles winners were Roy at No. 10, Garrison at No. 9, Howard at No. 7, Cody Frazier at No. 6, Carson Frazier at No. 5 and Cahoon at No. 2.
Only three of the 15 matches reached the 18th hole and Carl Junction won all of them.
The Bulldogs' Noah Williams and Zach Wrensch defeated Jager Carter and Dylan Burlingame 2-up at No. 4 doubles, and Tommy Walker-Quinn Vogel edged Carson Frazier-Cody Frazier at No. 3 doubles.
Cooper Wyrick defeated Burlingame 2-up at No. 4 singles. Other singles winners for Carl Junction were Vogel at No. 8, Wrensch at No. 3 and Jacob Teeter at No. 1.
