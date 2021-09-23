WEBB CITY, Mo. — To say the Webb City boys soccer team dominated on Senior Night would be an understatement.
The Cardinals (8-2) blanked College Heights 8-0 on Thursday night at Cardinal Stadium.
Alex Flores, a junior, led Webb City with a hat trick. He scored his first goal in the 9th minute and two others in the second half (42nd minute and 74th minute).
Tristan Barroeta and Joe Wermuth tallied two goals apiece, while Josh White accounted for the Cardinals' final score.
Webb City goalkeeper Connor Black earned the shutout in goal.
The Cougars fall to 4-2 overall on the season.
Webb City plays at Ozark at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday while College Heights plays in the Greenwood Classic on Saturday.
