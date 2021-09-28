WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team broke out its new turf field in style with a lopsided 10-0 victory over Neosho on Tuesday afternoon at Webb City High School.
The Cardinals (11-9) jumped out to a fast start and never looked back. Webb City scored five runs in the second and third innings before achieving the run-rule with five more in the fourth and fifth.
Just a freshman, Laney Taylor tossed five shutout frames for Webb City. She allowed just five hits and struck out three while walking three.
Ripley Shanks led the Cardinals' offense with a 2-for-2 performance with four runs driven in. Emma Welch went 3-for-3 with two RBI, while Kaylyn Gilbert added a pair of hits and an RBI.
Neosho's Chloe Patterson suffered the loss. She allowed eight runs (six earned) on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Lili Graue paced the Wildcats (11-8) offense with a pair of knocks.
Webb City hosts Republic at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday while Neosho entertains Nixa.
