CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It was a warm Tuesday evening for the Class 3 District 6 girls soccer semifinal matchup between No. 4 Webb City and No. 1 Branson.
Like the warmer temperatures, the Pirates got off to a hot start inside Bulldog Stadium with two goals in the first 14 minutes of the game.
That would be enough as Branson blanked Webb City 2-0 to advance to the district championship.
“We’re at a disadvantage from the whole district traveling two-plus hours every game to get out here,” Branson coach Brandon Scott said. “We’re spending four hours a day on the bus. (Wednesday) was trip three in six days up here, so we knew we had to get an early start.
“Our legs are getting heavy. ... To get out early we were able to dictate the game and dictate the flow. The heat today kind of played a factor, too. Saw a lot of girls cramping up and stuff.”
Branson’s first goal came from a corner kick that was deflected towards the goal after entering the penalty area. Webb City’s senior goalkeeper Delaney Duke was able to deny that shot attempt, but, with her inability to corral the ball the play stayed alive.
Duke fell to her hands and knees after the save allowing Branson’s Kaylor Alms to play the bounce and kick the ball up over Duke’s head and into the back of the net just over eight minutes into play.
The Pirates, six minutes later, found themselves in tight in the penalty area after a quick breakaway down the field. Avery Webber found a loose ball bouncing her way.
Webber was able to control a high bounce by using her upper leg to nudge the ball to the upper right-hand corner of the goal where no one could get to it for a 2-0 lead.
Duke was again out of range of the ball because she had been scrambling trying to get her hands on the loose ball.
“We put a really aggressive game plan together from the first whistle,” Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. “Credit to Branson for being prepared. We couldn’t really sustain their first couple barrages. We had to regroup after that and never could really find our feet.”
The Cardinals saw a handful of shots go just wide of the goal or straight into the hands of Branson’s sophomore goalie Tatum Worth.
During the 12th minute — between Branson’s two early goals — Webb City sent a corner kick into the penalty area that Austyn Mickey sent towards the goal with a header that was caught by Worth for a save.
“They played really brave towards the end of the first half,” Harmon said. “They responded really well after Branson’s second goal, which is all you can ask.”
Within the final six minutes of the first half Webb City had another corner kick that was booted around multiple times in front of the net but ultimately ended up in the grasp of Worth once again.
Then, Webb City’s Roxy Long was driving down field moments later and sent a kick towards the goal from the 20-yard-line of the football field that went beyond the reach of Worth but also went wide right missing a goal.
“We’ve preached to the girls to be an onion,” Scott said. “As a team, there’s so many layers to us. If you’re going to beat one of us you have to beat 11 of us. All the way back to our keeper, it didn’t get to her a ton but when it did they were pretty easy saves.”
Senior Israel Bemo saw a couple of opportunities to strike during the second half. In the 58th minute she broke away from the pack and charged down the left side of the field and sent a left-footed kick off the bar on that same side of the goal as Webb City missed another shot by just inches.
“There were a couple that went just inches wide,” Harmon said. “It’s a game of inches, so, had it gone our way then we’d probably be having a different conversation right now.”
With less than two minutes remaining, Bemo passed it on to fellow senior Mickey for a great look at the goal. Mickey’s kick went flying straight towards the sure hands of Worth for another save.
The Cardinals end their season at 13-9.
“It was a year of tremendous growth for particularly our young players that played in really big roles,” Harmon said.
Branson will meet second-seeded Carl Junction for the district title on Saturday at noon back at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs beat the No. 3 seed Willard on Wednesday evening 3-0.
“The heart that they played with tonight,” Scott said about what he wanted to see from his team on Saturday. “They’ve had a dream since the COVID year. ... They knew we had a special group. This year they’re really pushing for that dream to come true. We’ve taken the steps to get there, now we have to finish it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.