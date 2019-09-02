Cardinals, Bulldogs learn lessons in season opener

Season openers often provide important lessons.
With that in mind, both John Roderique and Doug Buckmaster identified areas that need improvement for their respective squads following Webb City’s 34-0 victory over Carl Junction in the 2019 prep football season opener on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Roderique noted his Webb City Cardinals weren’t clicking on all cylinders at times offensively. The Cardinals were flagged for 10 penalties and also committed three turnovers.
“We had some miscues and some timing issues,” Roderique said. “A lot of things have to work together for our offense to be successful. You have to have consistency. We’ve got a lot of new guys playing up front on offense and you can’t simulate the game speed in practice.”
Roderique is confident his team will learn from Friday’s miscues.
“We’ve got a lot of film to look at and there’s a lot of teaching moments for them,” he said. “We’ll get to work for Week 2.”
While the Cardinals compiled 386 yards of total offense, the Webb City defense held the Bulldogs to under 70 yards of offense.
The Cardinals recorded nine tackles for loss, including five sacks. Brayden Bond had three sacks, while Sergio Perez and Trenten Thompson made one apiece.
Buckmaster’s Bulldogs, playing without a number of key performers due to injuries, simply failed to sustain drives.
“We played well defensively, but we struggled offensively,” Buckmaster said. “Our offense did not help the defense.”
Carl Junction was held scoreless for the first time since Oct. 25, 2012, a 35-0 playoff setback to Hillcrest.
Like Roderique, Buckmaster noted Friday’s rivalry game helped diagnose areas of concern.
“We talked about it with our kids, it’s the first game, if we win, it’s a great thing and if we lose but play well, it’s a great thing,” Buckmaster said. “We’ll watch the video and see what needs to get fixed.”
Buckmaster noted one loss won’t define the season.
“If we regroup, maintain our team chemistry and stay healthy, I think we have a chance to become a good football team because we’re very capable defensively,” he said. “I’ll think we’ll be a much-improved team next week.”
THIS ‘N THAT
Webb City senior quarterback Kade Hicks left the game with an injury in the third period, with junior Eli Goddard filling in. Junior QB Cole Gayman is also currently out of action due to an injury.
“It’s the next man up,” Roderique said of the situation. “Eli came in and did a good job of distributing the ball.”
Before he departed, Hicks completed four passes to Cale McCallister for 68 yards and also ran 17 times for 53 yards.
Carl Junction senior Teagan Armentrout, who led his team with eight tackles, also left with an apparent injury. Other leaders in tackles for the Bulldogs were Hunter Row and Noah Southern, who recorded six apiece. Jaycob Colgin had an interception.
Webb City (1-0) hosts Joplin (1-0) on Friday, while Carl Junction (0-1) is at Carthage (1-0).
