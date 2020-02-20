Swimmers from Webb City and Carl Junction will conclude the 2019-20 season at the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in St. Peters.
The Cardinals and Bulldogs both overcame some midseason adversity in order to secure state berths.
The pool at Webb City High School was closed for nearly a month earlier this year when the heater went out.
That left both squads scrambling to find places to swim.
“When Webb City had its heater issues, it displaced a few hundred athletes, not just Webb City and Carl Junction swim teams, but also our swim club,” Webb City coach Shawn Klosterman said. “We were in dire straits for about a month. The girls maintained good attitudes all through that. It was tough…we had less practice time. We were almost ready to go swim in ponds just to get practice time in.”
Webb City's swimmers were able to temporarily use the Missouri Southern aquatic center, where Joplin's team also practices.
"The Joplin coaches rearranged some of their practice time as a favor to us," Klosterman said.
Carl Junction coach Stephanie Miller added her team had to find pool time at other locations for nearly a month.
“We didn’t have a pool for a few weeks, and it was tough on the kids,” Miller said. “We did a week of workouts indoors at CJ, where we don’t have a pool. We ended up going to Pittsburg State and using their pool. And then we swam in a pool that was barely a pool. But we’re just thankful (that we have a team). Our girls just did what they had to do. They just show up and work hard.”
Despite the adversity, Carl Junction and Webb City finished first and second, respectively, at the Central Ozark Conference championships in Springfield on Jan. 28. Both teams took eight girls to this week’s state event.
Klosterman noted the area desperately needs more swimming facilities.
“Swimming has become more popular in this area than we have space for,” Klosterman said. “The Joplin-area has grown tremendously in swimming in the last 20 years. It’s pretty exciting to see the sport thrive. But I can’t stress enough that there is a shortage of pool space in this area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.