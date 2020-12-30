WEBB CITY, Mo — Swimmers from Webb City and Carl Junction showed well at the Cardinals girls swimming invitational on Tuesday at the Buck Miner Swim Center.
Sophia Whitesell of Webb City won the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 2:25. The freshman also took second in 500 freestyle with a time of 5:46.
The Cardinals’ Nikki Hensley and Kyndie Crockett placed first and second in the diving competition. Webb City was third in the 400 freestyle relay behind competitors Avery Mitchell, Hally Philpot, Syklar Powell and Whitesell.
As a team, Webb City finished third in the 200 medley relay as Ella Holt, Makenzie Storm, Powell and Whitesell competed. Webb City placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with the quartet of Storm, Holt, Philpot and Mitchell.
Powell was third in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle while Storm placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke, with teammate Mitchell at sixth. Eden Paul finished sixth in the 100 butterfly, while Philpot was sixth in the 100 freestyle.
On the Carl Junction side, the Bulldogs were triumphant in six events.
The Carl Junction 200-yard relay team of Skyler Sundy, Abigail Wilson, Sophia Hensley and Chloe Miller was first with a time of two minutes flat.
The Bulldogs won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49, with Sundy, Alanza Montez, Hensley and Emma Lacey competing. Carl Junction was second in the 400 freestyle relay behind Miller, Montez, Garoutte and Lacey swimming.
Lacey won the 50 free in 26:58 and placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11. Miller won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:45 and Sundy took the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.
Miller finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM, with Garoutte placed second in the 100 butterfly. Smith finished second in the 100 backstroke and Wilson was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Third-place finishers for Carl Junction — Smith (200 free), Hensley (100 fly) and Garoutte (100 breaststroke), while the fourth-place finishers were Sundy (200 IM) and Montez (100 free).
Fifth-place finishers were Johnson (200 free), Wilson (200 IM) and Adelyn Whisman (100 fly).
Nevada Invite
The Carthage girls swimming team claimed seven events for a first place showing at the Nevada Invitational.
The Tigers finished atop the standings with 359 points while Nevada was second with 212, Monett third with 200, Lamar fourth with 153 and Joplin fifth with 142.
Carthage took all three relays and finished with four individual event winners.
The Tigers won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:04, with Aubree Santillan, Cassidy Smith, Madison Riley and Hope Fultz swimming. Carthage took first in the 200 freestyle relay behind Santillan, Victoria Martinez, Karsen Dininger and Nadya Housh at 1:55 mark while the 400 freestyle team of Riley, Fultz, Housh and Smith took first with a time of 4:16.
Housh and Fultz placed first and second in the 200 free. Smith and Fultz were top finishers in the 100 free, while Housh and Elena Wright took first and second in the 500 free.
Riley took the 200 medley with a time of 2:28. Riley and Martinez were second and third in the 100 butterfly, while Santillan and Dininger placed second and third in the 100 backstroke.
Smith and Santillan were second and third in the 100 breaststroke.
On Joplin’s side, the Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay team of Ava Perrin, Lily Rakes, Mya Johnson and Allie Lawrence placed fourth.
Joplin was fifth in the 200 medley relay, with Rakes, Taegan Smith, Lawrence and Johnson swimming. Lawrence and Johnson placed fourth and fifth in the 100 free with Kennedy Schwartz at fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Smith at sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
Johnson, Perrin and Lawrence finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 50 free.
In other top area swimmers, Meghan Watson of Lamar finished first in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. The Tigers’ Emma Tennal took first in the 100 breaststroke and was runner-up in the 200 IM.
Faith Drewianka of Monett was the top finisher in the 50 free, while Nevada’s Emma Leisure was runner-up in the same event.
Abbi Baldwin, Delaney Hope, Chloe Morris and Leisure finished second in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 free relay.
