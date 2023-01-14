It's a special event.
From hearing what former and current St. Louis Cardinals baseball players have to say about the team to getting autographs from all the guys, the Cardinals Caravan is all about the fan experience.
Just ask 13-year-old Brock Eller.
"It means a lot," Eller, a Tulsa, Oklahoma native, said. "I became a superfan because our starters and everybody. It made me love the game."
Eller said he became a big fan because of his father already being a fan of the Cardinals. He certainly showed Lars Nootbaar, Zack Thompson, Gordon Graceffo, Alan Benes and especially Randy Flores just how much of a superfan he is when he stood up to ask a question.
"This is for Randy Flores," Eller said. "What did you see in the 2020 draft when you selected Masyn Winn, Tink Hence and Jordan Walker?"
Immediately, Flores told the crowd to give the young man a round of applause for his question. Impressed by the teenager's knowledge of his job as director of scouting for the organization, Flores told him just what he saw in those three young men.
"I was like 'Wow!' I was amazed because I didn't think I would get that good of a (response)," Eller said about Flores' reaction. "I didn't think he would say that to me."
There was excitement in the former World Series champion's voice as he looked throughout the crowd and told everyone inside Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium "that's how you know St. Louis has the best fans in baseball."
"A young man just asked me about three prospects that have never even played on the major league team," Flores told the crowd.
It wasn't just the kids. Fans of all ages packed the stands Saturday morning to see the big leaguers come into town. Even young girls like Karly Pierce, 8, of Webb City were excited to be there.
"It's really exciting," Pierce said. "I wanted to be here most because I wanted to meet some of the baseball players."
Pierce added that she was a little surprised she actually got to get up close and personal with MLB players and get their autographs. She's looking forward to watching Lars Nootbaar this season.
Eller said his favorite Cardinal would have to be Tommy Edman while Pierce really enjoys watching Yadier Molina.
Before fielding questions from the crowd, the current and former players took turns talking to fans as emcee Tom Ackerman directed the discussion. The players talked about their thoughts on the upcoming season, goals and more. Former players talked about their time with the team and what they do now for the organization.
"Obviously, the No. 1 goal is winning a World Series," Nootbaar said. "I think anything short of that is a disappointment. Making sure that myself, and the rest of the young guys, build on what we did last year. And alleviate some of that stress and pressure off of Nolan (Arenado) and Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt).
"I'm looking forward to seeing Willson Contreras play this year, man. He's a heck of a competitor. Jack Flaherty coming back. Waino (Adam Wainwright) in his last year. There's a lot of things to look forward to this season."
Flores, former relief pitcher, won the 2006 World Series with the Cardinals and was in St. Louis for five years from 2004-08. He spent eight total seasons in the big leagues. Benes, former starting pitcher, was on staff from 1995-2001. He sat out the 1998 season due to injury. Benes started 32 games and won 13 of them in ’96, and then started 23 in ’97 tallying nine wins.
Nootbaar mentioned working on his craft more and more. That includes fine-tuning the mechanics of his swing as he seeks more consistent contact in 2023. But he said he really wants to improve all facets of his game from defense to baserunning.
Thompson earned some experience on the mound last year for St. Louis as a 24-year-old. He hopes to get the opportunity to build on that and expand his game in 2023.
"Just taking it a day at a time," Thompson said about improving his game. "Not really chasing results, just trying to hone in on my process and be the best that I can be every single day. Hopefully I'll have a good spring training and make the team out of camp."
Graceffo was able to make the jump from High-A ball with the Peoria Chiefs to Double-A baseball with the Springfield Cardinals. He felt that pitching in the lower level at first was the right move to get him confidence and really get him going before he moved up.
"I mean, I'd love to be able to start with the big league team out of spring training," Graceffo said. "But, I'll go wherever the Cardinals want me to go. I'm going to do my best wherever they put me and hopefully I get a shot in the big leagues this year."
