There's not much danger in Webb City overlooking Willard in tonight's regular-season football finale.
All the Cardinals have to do is check previous scores.
“(Willard) has won two games in our conference,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said, “but like I told our kids, they beat Joplin. That’s something we need to keep in our minds. They certainly are a capable team.”
Kickoff is at 7 at Cardinal Stadium as the Cardinals (7-1, 6-1 Central Ozark Conference) seek their eighth consecutive victory since a one-point loss at Joplin to begin the season.
Willard (2-6, 2-6) defeated Joplin 32-20 one month ago in Willard. The Tigers notched their second victory last week with a 27-20 overtime decision at Neosho.
Willard blocked an extra point after Neosho's third touchdown to preserve a 20-20 tie with two minutes left in regulation. The Tigers scored on Owen Bushnell's four-yard run on the first possession of overtime, and they ended Neosho's series with an interception.
Bushnell finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback Tyler Janes ran for a score and completed 6-of-11 passes for 68 yards, and Kanin Keller added 79 yards and a short touchdown on six carries.
“They are a typical Willard team where you look on the field and they have guys who could play for anybody,” Roderique said. “They are real big, physical, strong. They run a lot of power stuff on offense, a little misdirection. They want to control the ball. It’s important for us to play well defensively, especially on first downs … not giving them second down and short or medium. We let Ozark have too many yards last week.
“Defensively they are sound and will play physical. Their physicality is the one thing that you recognize the most when you see them.”
Webb City's offense accumulated 341 yards rushing in last week's 48-13 victory at Ozark. The Cardinals scored on all but two possessions, and one of the empty possessions came when they ran out the clock to end the game.
Dupree Jackson broke loose for 131 yards on 14 carries, and Devin Weathers had 10 attempts for 87 yards — his first sub-100 yard game this season but pushing his season total to 1,074 yards .
Quarterback Cole Gayman had 215 yards total offense — 87 rushing and 128 passing — plus two rushing touchdowns. Tight end Gary Clinton caught four passes for 120 yards.
Defensive leaders for the season are Treghan Parker with 60 tackles, Lucas Ott with 56, Matt McDaniel with 52 and Brayden Hollingsworth with 46.
Looking ahead, the Cardinals will not have a game next week as they will receive a bye in the six-team Class 5 District 6 playoffs.
“We know we’re going to be the 1 or 2 seed,” Roderique said. “With all that’s gone on and we’ve had more than our share of injuries this year, it’s going to be really welcome. You can look at it a couple of ways, but we’re going to look at it as a positive to get back to the basics and the fundamentals and really focus on ourselves.”
