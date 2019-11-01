Two teams of Cardinals — Webb City and Miller — and the Diamond Wildcats have qualified for sectional volleyball tournaments today.
Webb City is in the Class 4 sectional at Nixa, Diamond is in the Class 2 meet at Strafford and Miller travels for the Class 1 sectional at Summersville.
The winners of the four-team sectionals advance to next weekend’s state championships in Cape Girardeau.
WEBB CITY
How loaded is the Nixa sectional?
Webb City, with a 28-6 season record, has the fewest victories among the four teams. The Cardinals play Nixa (32-4) at 1 p.m., followed by Willard (31-4) vs. Jefferson City (31-5-3) at 2:30. The winners square off at 4.
Webb City has lost to all three teams this season — Nixa in two sets and Willard and Jefferson City in three sets. Nixa and Willard shared the Central Ozark Conference title with one loss apiece.
“This sectional will definitely be a huge test,” coach Rhonda Lawrence said. “We’re obviously the underdog coming in because we have been beaten by the other three teams. But it wasn’t like we got killed by them or don’t have a chance. It’s just we didn’t play quite as well or they executed better than we did on that day. This time of season, anybody can beat anybody. We’re all obviously very good programs and teams. It’s who’s going to put it out on the floor. We’re going to go out with a no-regrets mindset and play the hardest we can and hopefully we win.”
Webb City’s starting lineup has Allie Johnson at setter, Anna Swearengen at outside hitter, Maddy Peeples at outside hitter, Talyn Smith at middle, Jasmine Putman at middle, Sage Crane at libero.
Anna Hettinger (setter) and Abby Stork (back row) are in the substitution rotation.
The Cardinals are in the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
“We graduated a huge senior class, so a lot of people didn’t have a lot of faith in what we had coming back,” Lawrence said. “We only had two starters, or 2 1/2, coming back. Losing that big of a senior class, everybody was kind of counting us out. But we knew what we had, so we had higher expectations on ourselves. We really wanted to make a statement. I think the girls have played with a lot more mental stability, mental toughness.”
DIAMOND
It was quite the celebration for Diamond on Tuesday night after the third-seeded Wildcats knocked off second-seeded Pierce City in the semifinals and top-seeded College Heights Christian in the title match in the district tournament at Pierce City.
By avenging losses to both schools during the regular season, Diamond earned its first district title since 1996.
“It was one of the best nights in my life honestly,” coach Brittany Cheek said. “They worked so hard, and to see it all come together was awesome.”
The Wildcats (18-13-2) battle host Strafford (30-3) in the sectional opener at 1, followed by Licking (28-8) vs. Stockton (24-10-1) at 2:30. The winners square off at 4.
Diamond’s starters are Hadyn Russow at outside, Jae Cowan at outside, Loran Atnip at middle, Savannah Divine at hitter, Emily Valdez at setter, Grace Irwin at defensive specialist and MaKaley Greninger at libero.
The substitution rotation includes Drew Englert at right side.
The Wildcats have turned things around during the last two weeks.
“We came off a good second-place finish at the McDonald County Tournament on Oct. 19,” Cheek said. “I really feel like that turned our season back around because we had been on a downhill slide with (six) losses before that.
“Then we played College Heights the week before district and really just did not have a good night at all. So we had some pretty focused and determined practices after that and got ready for district.
“I’m proud of them. Their hard work has finally paid off, and they deserve everything that they’ve achieved so far.”
MILLER
The Cardinals (27-3-2) are back in the state tournament after missing last year, and they have exceeded season expectations.
“I was expecting comparable to what we usually have been,” coach Tamra Landers said. “But I really didn’t expect this because we lost four seniors, and one of those being a big middle hitter. I thought oh man, how are we going to be able to replace her. We replaced her differently. This time we have more balance. We have more girls who can hit the ball. It’s not necessarily that they could hit the ball as hard as she could, but they are good at placing it and we can move the ball around a lot. That way defenses don’t really know where we’re going.”
The Cardinals’ starting lineup has Haylie Schnake at outside hitter, Alli Mitchell at setter, Ashten Kingsley at middle hitter, Kaylee Helton at outside hitter, Jessica Epps at defensive specialist, Claudia Hadlock at middle hitter and Addison Stockton at libero.
Gazmin McElroy (right side) and Audrey Barnes (defensive specialist) are part of the substitution rotation. The future appears bright with Epps the only senior among the starters.
Miller’s first match is against Lesterville (18-12-4) at 4:30. Host Summersville (11-18-4), which was the top seed in its district, plays Billings (20-5-2) in the first match at 3, and the winners square off at 6.
“Lesterville has two pretty solid outside hitters,” Landers said. “We’re going to have to be able to contain them to win.”
Miller beat Billings in straight sets on the road this season. Last year Miller beat Billings three times during the season but lost in the district championship game.
The Cardinals know that the glossy record doesn’t guarantee anything.
“You can’t say you are (the best) until you prove it,” Landers said. “We have a good, young group, and they’re hungry. They’re the funnest group you’ll ever want to watch because they really go after it.
