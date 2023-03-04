WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City had reached four-consecutive district championship games but saw that streak end last year.
They're headed back to the title contest this year after a 55-34 win over Bolivar in a Class 5 District 7 semifinal meeting on Saturday afternoon in Webb City.
There were two lead changes early on in the game. The second came on a Mia Robbins triple from the top of the key putting the Cardinals on top 7-5, and they didn't look back.
They used that shot to go on a 13-0 run to end the opening stanza.
The Liberators' 5-foot-5 freshman, Carly Cribbs, knocked down a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second quarter to bring the tally to 17-8. But that's as close as the two teams would be for the remainder of the game.
By halftime, Webb City had raced out to a 31-11 lead behind Robbins' five baskets from beyond the arc. Robbins chalked up 15 in the game — all from those treys.
"The ball moved real well, offensively, for us today and she (Robbins) was the one that would continue to be open there early in the first half," Webb City head coach Lance Robbins said.
While Mia Robbins had it going from outside for the Cardinals, sophomore Sami Mancini converted most of her attempts on the interior as she exploded for 13 second-half points and finished with 21 and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Mancini did leave some points at the charity stripe, though, going 1 for 5 on free throws. Standing at 6-foot-5, she showed she's also capable of stretching the defense when she knocked down a deep 2-point shot. If it wasn't for having her foot slightly over the 3-point line, it would've counted for one more.
Senior Shelby Larimer led Bolivar (19-9) with 9 points on three 3-pointers.
The Cardinals improved to 18-10 on the season.
Webb City's appearance at 6 p.m. Tuesday will be their fifth district title pursuit in six years. They're going to be meeting the same team they met the first four times: Carl Junction. The Bulldogs took down Grandview 68-37 on Saturday.
The championship game will be held back inside the Cardinal Dome.
"It's something we've talked about since last summer (district championship)," coach Robbins said. "This is the point of the season everybody looks forward to. This is the game that we've been talking about all season long.
"Hopefully it'll be a good crowd. They (Carl Junction) brought a good crowd today. I thought we had a good crowd today and hopefully it'll be even better on Tuesday. Both teams deserve that. A good crowd and a good atmosphere to play a good high school basketball game for a district championship."
On Thursday, Webb City topped Belton 34-24 to open district play.
"I thought in our game on Thursday we were maybe a little over-anxious to start district play," coach Robbins said. "I thought tonight (Saturday) we were a lot more relaxed, a lot more confident and played the way we're used to playing and capable of playing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.