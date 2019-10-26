PECULIAR, Mo. — Webb City coach Dustin Miller and Joplin coach Dustin Dixon both used the word proud when queried about their respective team’s performances at Saturday’s Class 4 District 6 cross country meet at the Raymore-Peculiar High School course.
Webb City advanced its entire boys and girls teams to next week’s sectional, while Joplin had eight individuals qualify.
The top four teams and top 30 individuals advanced to next week’s sectional that will be held at Missouri Southern.
Webb City’s boys and girls both finished third in the team standings after claiming Central Ozark Conference crowns the week before.
“I’m so proud of our effort,” Miller said. “Both teams competed extremely hard when it mattered. Our goal was to get both teams through, and to run with confidence, and we accomplished those goals. Collectively we ran with poise and composure. I’m just thrilled for both teams. We’ve had two great meets in a row and we still have areas we can improve. I’m really proud of our kids and the momentum we’re building.”
Joplin had five girls and three boys advance to the sectional. The Eagles finished fifth in both team standings.
“It was a great day for us,” Dixon said. “We have eight kids coming home with medals and eight kids will be competing next weekend. It was the best day of the season for us, so I’m very proud.”
The top four boys teams were Raymore-Peculiar (54), Rockhurst (73), Webb City (77) and Lee’s Summit West (95).
Webb City had three runners finish in the top 10, as Haddon Spikereit placed third with a time of 16 minutes, 26 seconds,Joseph Dawson took seventh (16:46) and Owen Weller was 10th (16:55). Also for the Cardinals, Roman Borboa finished 19th and Parker Hansen was 40th.
Neosho’s Kaden Cole finished ninth, Carthage’s Mariquis Strickland was 12th, while Joplin’s trio of Micah Bruggeman, Evan Matlock and Hobbs Campbell finished 20th, 21st and 22nd, respectively. McDonald County’s Garrett Spears was 23rd and Carthage’s Noah Talamantez finished 26th.
Joplin’s Patrick Beranek just missed the cut by finishing 33rd.
“Of the seven boys that ran today, all seven are coming back next year, so we feel good about that,” Dixon said, noting his squad's youth.
Rockhurst’s Wesley Porter was the individual champion with a time of 15:29.
On the girls side, the top four teams were Lee’s Summit West (25), St. Teresa’s Academy (84), Webb City (86) and Raymore-Peculiar (88).
For Webb City, Riley Hawkins finished fifth in the 19:57, while Mileah Metcalf was 12th, Alexia Jimenez placed 18th, Hally Philpot took 19th and Lauren Kuechler was 32nd.
"I was very proud of Riley," Miller said. "She was right up there with some of the best in the state."
Joplin's Jennalee Dunn (11th), Katie Gray (17th), Sage Mitchell (20th), Mairi Beranek (27th) and Hailey Mitchell (29th) all advanced to the sectional.
"I'm very pleased that we'll have five girls competing next weekend," Dixon said.
Joplin’s Jackaline Triplett missed advancing by one spot, finishing 31st.
As far as other local qualifiers, Carthage’s Jenari Lopez took eighth (20:16), with teammate Jazuri Lopez 24th and Neosho’s Jayden Adams took 26th.
Raymore-Peculiar’s Marissa Dick crossed the line first in 19:22.
Next week's sectional is slated for 11 a.m. at Missouri Southern's Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
