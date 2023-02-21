WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a boys basketball game that was tied five times Tuesday and went into two overtimes, Webb City prevailed against visiting Carl Junction 68-66.
Carl Junction pulled out to a 31-24 lead at halftime and 46-42 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 15-11 in the final period to produce a 57-all tie at the end of regulation.
Following a 61-all deadlock at the close of the first overtime, the Cardinals used a 7-5 scoring advantage in the second extra period to capture the victory.
Carl Junction’s Ayden Bard scored 27 points to lead all scorers. Bulldog Cooper Vediz added 14.
Scoring in double figures for the Cardinals were Joe Adams with 23 points, Barron Duda 17 and Holton Keith 11.
Webb City hiked its record to 16-9, while Carl Junction slipped to 8-18.
