There's no avoiding all the hype surrounding the Webb City-Joplin prep football season opener on Friday.
But realistically, the game is not make-or-break for either squad's season.
"It's probably not your ideal opener, but I've always looked at it's one game," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "It's the first game where you get your baseline test, see where you're at. Then you devise a plan from there to figure out how to get you where you want to get to. I look forward to seeing where our kids are at."
A large crowd is expected for the 7 p.m. contest at Cardinal Stadium.
"But I haven't seen anybody in line yet," Roderique quipped Thursday morning.
Joplin has beaten the Cardinals the previous two seasons — 42-35 in 2019 in Webb City and 41-40 last year at home. It's the first time the Cardinals have lost to the same team in consecutive years since Columbia Hickman (regular season) and Kearney (postseason) in 2002 and 2003.
"What happened last year and the year before will not have much impact on this year, I think," Roderique said.
Previewing the Eagles, "We'll see a lot of the same what we've seen the past couple of years," Roderique said. "They have a lot of good players. Their offensive staff is new, but I'm sure they probably will have some similarities and some differences. Defensively, I expect the same attacking, fast style."
Webb City's offensive line returns Buddy Belcher at center and Braeden Jackson at tackle. Joining them will be Christian Kinney at tackle and Angel Velasquez and Nate Miller at guard. Miller, a sophomore, is the lone non-senior among the linemen, who average 245 pounds.
Cohl Vaden shifts from receiver to quarterback the Cardinals' split-back veer offense. Cade Wilson and Dupress Jackson, who combined for 1141 yards while each playing approximately half of last season, are the tandem running backs. Trey Roets and Skyler Denton are the tight ends, and Josh Howard and Cole Cavitt are two of many wide receivers who will see action.
The defense will start Brody German, A.J. Bash and Braxton Surber along the line, Lucas Ott, Shannon Crouch and Brentan Wilson at linebacker and Gavin Stowell, Kaylor Darnell, Eric Fitch and Cavitt or Walker Sweet in the secondary.
"We've come a ways," said Roderique, who is 298-28 in his previous four years as the Cardinals' coach. "I'm really happy with our kids and their work ethic, attitude. It's been fantastic."
