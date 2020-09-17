News traveled fast around Webb City High School on Wednesday after Carthage announced it would have to cancel its football game at Webb City because of COVID-19.
"They were all pretty heartbroken when they heard the news," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "Kids aren't supposed to be on their phones during school but they knew real quick. They knew quicker than I could tell them that we weren't playing. Word travels really fast in the building."
Approximately two hours later, there was more news circulating, and this time it was good news that Kickapoo agreed to play tonight at Webb City.
"They were excited to have the opportunity to play." Roderique said. "We just got lucky on this deal. The likelihood of trying to find somebody was not very good ... just the situation with them losing a game to Parkview.
"What was funny was Scot Phillips (Kickapoo athletics director) and I had talked (Wednesday) morning because we were setting up a boys soccer game for next Thursday. Then I got the call from Mark (Holderbaum, Carthage AD) that they weren't going to be able to play the game. And Mark mentioned that he thought Parkview was out. So I called back and talked to Scot, talked to Nate (Thomas, Kickapoo coach). ... The whole feeling certainly for everybody here and at Kickapoo was these kids need an opportunity to play. That's what it comes down to. You don't know, it may be over in a week. Just give them another chance to play."
The Chiefs, led by 28 seniors, are 3-0 after victories over Ozark Conference foes Camdenton 28-7, Lebanon 30-26 and Waynesville 38-18.
"We haven't had much time to delve into it, but what we've seen on film, they have some really good players," Roderique said. "You can't get too far into it. I remember Chuck Broyles (former Pittsburg State football coach) told me one time you practice and prepare, and pretty soon you have to throw them out there and play. That's the feeling that I have this week. We hopefully have been preparing to play from Day 1. Kids have the ability to make adjustments and figure it out on the field."
The Cardinals (2-1) unveiled their passing game in last week's 49-28 victory at Republic. Webb City had one pass completion in each of its first two games, but quarterback Cole Gayman hit 6-of-8 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, both to Cohl Vaden covering 37 and 28 yards.
Vaden played for the first time after missing the first two games because of injury.
"That has something to do with it obviously," Roderique said. "We've been more deliberate in trying to work on the passing game. It's something I would say is very common for us, especially when your top two guys are out and guys who haven't played too much are still trying to learn it. We have a new starting quarterback. It takes a while to figure it all out. It's more than just calling a passing play. You have the protections, a lot of elements to it. It just takes a while. Every year we want to get better in the passing game because we focus so much on the run game."
Tonight is Senior Night, and the Cardinals' seniors will be recognized during pregame activities.
