After coming to Nixa as the new head football coach, John Perry made a phone call to Webb City coach John Roderique.
""One of the first visits I made when I came here, I called John and asked him if I could come over and visit," Perry said Thursday afternoon. "Our vision of our program is to be the best program in the state of Missouri, and right now — and for the past God knows how long — Webb City is the best program in the state of Missouri. I wanted to find out what they're doing and how they do it.
"He opened up the door and was very kind and generous. We've been friends since then."
Perry is making another trip to Webb City tonight, and this time he's bringing his team for a Central Ozark Conference showdown. Kickoff is at 7 at Cardinal Stadium.
Nixa is 6-0 and leads the conference standings by one-half game over Carthage (5-0), which had to cancel its game against Webb City because of COVID-19 issues. It's the most victories for the Eagles since they went 6-5 in 2016, and they last won seven games in 2015 when they finished 7-6 after losing to Carthage 48-46 in the Class 5 playoffs.
"If I had to pick one thing, it would be changing the culture in general," Perry said. "The mindset, believing that you can, believing that you are worthy."
The Eagles average 40 points per game and have had only one close game — a 35-34 victory over Joplin in Week 2 when Nixa stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt. Nixa has allowed only 26 points in its other five games.
"Nixa is the real deal man," Roderique said. "They are a really impressive team, very dynamic on offense. They can run it, throw it, give you a lot of variations in what they can do offensively. They have some really talented players ... a sophomore tailback who is outstanding. They have three or four sophomores who start on both sides of the ball.
"Defensively they are physical, fast, well-coached and the kids play hard. They've always had a lot of good talent, but it seems like the new coach has injected a lot of enthusiasm and confidence. They are playing really well."
Webb City (5-1, 4-1 COC) is also playing well. Last week's 35-7 victory at Branson stretched the Cardinals' winning streak to five games, and they've held their last three opponents to 14 points or less.
The Cardinals average 39.2 points and 394 yards per game — 340 rushing and 54 passing.
Running back Devrin Weathers has 82 carries for 855 yards (10.4 yards per attempt) and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Gayman has 296 yards and two TDs on the ground, and he's thrown for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Cohl Vaden and Mekhi Garrard have two touchdown catches apiece and average more than 24 yards per reception.
Sophomore linebacker Luke Ott leads the Cardinal defense with 48 tackles, followed by Matt McDaniel (34, including seven tackles for loss), Treghan Parker (33 plus three interceptions) and Brayden Hollingsworth (32).
"What I do know is we're going to get the very best Webb City has got," Perry said. "I know that we're going to get a team that walks out there and attempt to show us who the best program is. I know we're going to have our hands full."
Ramone Green is Nixa's sophomore tailback, and he's rushed for 747 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Austin McCracken has hit 57-of-83 passes for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he's run for two scores. Smith Wheeler and Nate Nixon have 18 catches apiece for 273 and 193 yards, respectively.
"You really hope you don't have many sophomores out there playing, but we've ended up with quite a few," Perry said. "We're going to play the best players regardless of what grade they are. It just so happens that the best players in some of our positions are sophomores. That's tough right now on them because I've always said high school football is for 17- and 18-year-olds, not for 14- and 15-year-olds. But, the flip side of that is the future is bright. I sleep good at night, knowing that those kids are coming back."
"This is a great game for us just because you know it's going to take your best effort," Roderique said. "It's going to take a better effort than you've had all year long to have success in this game. That's what I like about it. It really challenges you, challenges each kid and challenges your team to play your best."
CADE WILSON UPDATE
Webb City junior running back Cade Wilson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower leg fracture last week at Branson. He ends the season with 54 carries for 305 yards and six touchdowns.
Dupree Jackson, 155-pound junior, steps in at running back. He had 23 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns last week after Wilson was injured.
"He stepped in and played outstanding in Cade's absence," Roderique said. "He's played here and there throughout the whole season. He's probably played more on defense than he has on offense. Now he's focused more on the offensive side. He's played really well when he's had his opportunities."
