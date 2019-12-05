After a one-year absence, the Webb City football program is back in a familiar position — playing for a state championship.
Webb City (13-1) meets Platte County (11-3) at 7 tonight in the Class 4 Show-Me Bowl at the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field.
Webb City will attempt to capture the 15th championship in program history, with the last title coming in 2017.
“It’s very humbling to be back in this position with an opportunity to play for a state championship,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “This is what you work for all year. This is the ultimate prize. I’m proud of our players and coaches because I feel like we’ve had a lot of growth.”
Ranked first by both the Missouri Media and MaxPreps, Webb City hasn’t had an easy road to the title game, as the Cardinals beat No. 4 Bolivar in the district title game, No. 2 Camdenton in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Ladue in the semifinals.
Now, the team ranked fifth by MaxPreps and ninth by the Missouri Media awaits.
“We’ve played a lot of good teams to get through," Roderique said. "If you get to this game, you’ve done some good things.”
After beating St. Mary’s 15-14 in last weekend’s semifinals, Platte County is in championship game for first time since 2002.
“To play for a state championship is something every team strives to do, so we feel very blessed to be in this spot,” Platte County Bill Utz said. “We’ve put in a lot of work this season, and it’s nice to see the kids reach their goal.”
There’s some familiarity between the programs, as Webb City beat Platte County 21-18 in the semifinal round in 2017.
“What I was impressed with the most, and believe me there’s a long list, is how their kids play and the intensity they bring,” Utz said.
Platte County’s spread offense has averaged 26 points, 190 passing yards and 135 rushing yards per contest.
“They do a good job of keeping teams off-balance with the run and the pass,” Roderique said. “And we know they’re going to be well-coached.”
Platte County junior quarterback Chris Ruhnke has passed for 2,820 yards with 24 touchdowns.
Junior receiver Dayton Mitchell has compiled nearly 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while classmate Colby Rollins has more than 650 yards and nine scores. Junior Cayden Davis (10 TD) and senior Trey Phan (5 TD) are running threats.
Defensively, the Pirates have allowed 18 points per game.
“They’re a little bit different than anyone we’ve seen in terms of alignment,” said Roderique, who has led his alma mater to 11 championships. “They’re going to load the box up, and we’re going to have to figure out ways to move the chains.”
Defensive end Garret Watson is a leader of the defense, along with linebacker Gabe Harmon and defensive back Trent Reuckert.
The Pirates bring a five-game winning streak into tonight’s finale.
“There were a lot of teams done after 10 weeks, so we’re enjoying this like crazy right now," Utz said.
The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 608-155 this season. Webb City has won 12 straight games since Week 2’s 35-28 loss to Class 6 runner-up Joplin.
“Webb City is a tremendous program. They’re always here at this point of the season and they’re what we strive to be,” Utz said. “You don’t see a lot of weaknesses with them. Their kids are so sound. We need to have an error-free game and we have to match their effort.”
Webb City’s offense is averaging 43 points, 308 rushing yards and 93 passing yards.
Junior Devrin Weathers has rushed for 1,334 yards with 18 touchdowns, while senior Terrell Kabala has contributed 1,041 yards and 19 scores. Senior quarterback Kade Hicks has rushed for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns and has passed for 624 yards with eight scores. Eli Goddard has passed for 679 yards and 12 touchdowns. Leading receivers are Mekhi Garrard (347 yards, 4 TD) and Cale McCallister (343, 5 TD).
Webb City’s defense has allowed just 11 points per game. The Cardinals have surrendered one score or less in eight games. Leaders in tackles for the Cardinals are Sergio Perez (86), Treghan Parker (78), Ruben Lenker (74), Trenten Thompson (68), Brayden Bond (56) and Gavin Surber (55).
Roderique hopes to see his team finish the season on a high note.
“When you get to this game, you know there is no next week,” Roderique said. “The practice gear is turned in. There’s only one more game left we want to win. Hopefully we’ll play to the best of our ability on Friday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.