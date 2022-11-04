CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Platte County in the Class 4 third-place game late Thursday night at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.
Individual set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 29-31 and 11-15. The Cardinals finish their record-setting season with an overall record of 32-6-2.
Platte County led 9-6 early in the first set before Webb City went on a 13-8 run to tie the match at 17s. The Pirates finished off the set with a 8-6 burst to take a 1-0 series lead.
The second set saw the Cardinals lead 10-7 and cruise to a 25-16 win to knot the series at one apiece. Webb City carried that momentum over to the third set as it led 15-13 and held a 22-20 lead before finishing it off to take a 2-1 series lead.
To say the fourth set was hard-fought would be an understatement. Both teams traded scores to 15 before Platte County pulled ahead by four thanks to a 6-2 run, forcing a Cardinal timeout.
Webb City's response was a 6-2 rally to deadlock the score at 23s. Both sides exchanged scores to 29s before the Pirates posted two unanswered points to knot the series back up.
And the fifth set went Platte County's way 15-11 to take the third-place match.
Webb City graduates four seniors — Kate Brownfield, Brenda Lawrence, Kyah Sanborn and Jenna Noel — that combined to go 103-34-5 (.751) with three district titles and one runner-up finish.
Not only that, the Cardinals tallied more than 30 wins in a season for the first time ever. Webb City is led by head coach Rhonda Lawrence and assisted by Jason Brown, Olivia Lewis and Mollie Keene.
