Webb City head coach Ryan McFarland said he liked his team's efficiency on offense much more in Week 2 than he had seen in Week 1.
That efficiency carried over to Friday night at Republic (2-1) when the Cardinals (2-1) scored six rushing touchdowns en route to a 42-21 win.
"Our offensive line took another step in the right direction opening up holes," McFarland said. "I think all of our running backs took advantage of those opportunities tonight."
That rushing attack was aided by five forced turnovers by the defense. Webb City came away with four fumble recoveries and an interception in the contest to help keep the Republic offense at bay.
"Our defense I think was a little frustrated coming off the Carl Junction game, and didn't make some stops they thought they should," McFarland said. "They were focused all week at practice and came out ready to go."
The Tigers only tallied two offensive touchdowns as one of their scores came on a 19-yard scoop and score — the only turnover committed by Webb City's offense.
It was a potent rushing attack for the Cardinals that went for 257 yards on 47 carries for an average of about 5.5 yards per attempt. Gabe Johnson led the team with 86 yards on 13 rushes and a touchdown. Breckin Galardo toted the ball nine times, scored three touchdowns and ran for 76 yards.
Andrew Elwell and Omari Jackson added a touchdown apiece.
Republic made it 14-7 on the fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Tigers fell behind 21-7 but got back within one score when Wyatt Woods found James Rexroat for an 11-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter. That drive went 79 yards in 13 plays and six-and-a-half minutes.
By the middle of the fourth quarter, Webb City was ahead 42-14. Republic's last score came on a Caide White 58-yard touchdown run with 6:25 to go in the game.
Johnson wasn't just a part of the rushing attack. He also completed one of two passes for seven yards. Then, Braden McKee completed two passes to Johnson that went for 42 yards.
McFarland commented this week on the decision to use two quarterbacks. It was something he wasn't sure about at first, but he has ended up seeing production through it.
With using two quarterbacks that are very different, Webb City can throw multiple different looks at a defense and make it more difficult to prepare. Especially when one of them has the athleticism to be inserted into multiple positions on the field.
"Gabe's a very electric athlete, and we want to get the ball in his hands," McFarland said. "When Braden is in, Gabe's too good of an athlete to be on the sideline. We want to get the ball to Gabe, especially in key situations."
McFarland added that heading to Republic was a big game for the Cardinals. But he and the coaching staff tried not to make it any bigger than it was.
"The players were definitely motivated for this one," he said. "If you talk to them or the community this was like a revenge game because (Republic) did end our season a year ago. We let the players talk about it a little bit, but us coaches just try to treat it like any other game."
After handing the Tigers their first loss, Webb City comes back home next week to face a Joplin team that just moved to 3-0 with a 28-0 win over Ozark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.