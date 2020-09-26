WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a game that saw long drives by both teams, Webb City consumed most the last half of the fourth quarter with a touchdown drive that secured a 28-14 victory over Carl Junction on Friday night in Central Ozark Conference action.
Carl Junction running back Brady Sims scored on a one-yard plunge to pull the Bulldogs within 21-14 with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter. The 20-play, 80-yard drive lasted 7 1/2 minutes, and the biggest play was Alex Baker’s 18-yard completion to Cole Stewart to put the ball at the 1.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in Class 5, successfully covered the Bulldogs’ squib kickoff and answered with a 62-yard, 12-play drive for Cade Wilson’s nine-yard touchdown — his third of the game — with 36 seconds left. Devrin Weathers’ 15-yard burst on third down was the longest play of the drive, and he also broke a key seven-yard run on fourth down-and-4 three plays before Wilson scored.
“I looked at the clock, and I told our guys we needed about a 6:24 drive,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said. “Not caring if we scored, but we just happened to pop one in at the end. We’re just trying to get first downs and kneel on it after that. That’s one thing about what we do. The guys get energized when we get first downs, and it’s demoralizing for the defense.”
The teams posted similar statistics in contrasting styles.
Webb City (4-1, 3-1 COC) had 56 plays for 335 yards, and the Cardinals’ three-pronged rushing attack had Weathers with 139 yards on 20 carries, Wilson with 81 yards on 13 carries and quarterback Cole Gayman with 78 yards on 12 attempts.
Carl Junction (1-4, 1-4) totaled 327 yards on 65 snaps — 107 rushing and 220 passing.
Baker hit 22-of-34 passes with one interception, and three receivers shared the catches — Noah Southern with 10 for 79 yards, Stewart with seven for 99 yards and Drew Patterson with five for 42 yards.
Sims gained 79 yards on 22 carries and scored both touchdowns.
“I’m proud of the offense, but our defense finally finished a game in the third and fourth quarter,” Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. “We were within one touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“I’m going home happy tonight. Webb City always does a great job and their kids play hard. But I’m very happy with the Carl Junction Bulldogs and how we competed tonight. ... We had the opportunities. We didn’t get the ball in the end zone enough.”
The Bulldogs’ first opportunity came on the game’s first drive as the Bulldogs moved 62 yards in 18 plays, and it took 9 1/2 minutes. A dropped option pitch stalled the drive at the Webb City 11, and the Bulldogs were stopped a yard short of the first down at the 9.
“We had a great 10-minute drive,” Buckmaster said. “It couldn’t have gone any better except if we scored a touchdown.”
“You always tell your kids on defense, until they get the ball in the end zone, they get no points,” Roderique said. “So don’t get your head down. Keep your head up, keep working, keep playing. When you can stop somebody on fourth down, that really develops confidence in yourself. Our defense has done that.”
After going three-and-out on its only first-quarter series, Webb City scored twice in less than a minute midway through the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
The Cardinals covered 96 yards in 13 plays for Wilson’s four-yard touchdown run with 5:22 remaining in the half.
Cameron Clark’s kickoff was skied into the wind and fell to the ground where the Cardinals’ Billy Wolfe recovered at the Carl Junction 28.
“When they hit the sky kick into the wind and our guys ran out of there and let the ball drop, that was huge,” Buckmaster said.
“A lot of times when you have the wind in your face, you want to try to hang the ball up a little bit, spot kick it,” Roderique said. “We have a lot of different kicks we use with Cameron. He’s a veteran kid. That was a great play. I actually didn’t see it, but I heard about it.”
The Cardinals cashed in three plays later on Wilson’s 22-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 4:24 left in the half.
Carl Junction scored just 1 1/2 minutes later on Sim’s two-yard touchdown on fourth down with 2:56 left. Baker’s 48-yard strike to Stewart down the right sideline was the big play of the 70-yard drive.
But Webb City scored in the last minute of the half on Gayman’s 17-yard pass to Mekhi Garrard to make it 21-7 at the intermission.
Conference games next Friday have Webb City at Branson and Carl Junction at Neosho.
